Todd Golden Shuts Down NBA Rumors: 'Definitely Planning on Coaching the Gators'

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- In the midst of retaining his roster for the 2026-27 season, Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden is reported to be the NBA's Golden State Warriors' top candidate should the franchise move on from longtime head coach Steve Kerr.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Golden kept his answer short when asked about his plans for next season.

“I’m definitely planning on coaching the Gators," he said, before the topic of the press conference switched back to Florida's recruiting efforts.

Having previously been rumored to be high on the list for the North Carolina job and both the Arizona and Kansas jobs had they opened, Golden and athletic director Scott Stricklin previously shut down rumors that he could leave Florida for another college job. During an appearance on Barstool Live earlier this month, Golden discussed his name being linked to other jobs.

“It is a great place to coach. Great place to recruit, too. For now, I am very happy, and I hope that I am at Florida for a very long time,” Golden said.

Stricklin himself has made it no secret that Florida's goal is to extend Golden's contract for the third straight season and has expressed confidence that that will ultimately happen.

"Todd wants to be at the University of Florida," Stricklin said. "I wish all those [other] programs really good luck. I'm sure they'll find a good coach out there, and I'm glad Todd's going be here for a long time."

Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden chomps after leading the Florida Gators to its third championship in program history. | Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

That has not stopped Golden State, though, from reportedly being interested in Golden should Kerr, whose contract just expired, ultimately depart from the organization. According to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor, Golden's history of coaching at the University of San Francisco and his relationship with the Warriors' ownership are key reasons for a possible candidacy.

"Golden is the coach that they're targeting, and that's in part because the Lacob family has a relationship with him,” O’Connor said. “Golden was the head coach of the San Francisco Dons for three years before he went to Florida and won a national title there.

“They, they've been together. They've, they've had lunches together. Those guys know each other, and Golden is, is a very, very talented young head coach.”

Golden State, of course, has not decided on Kerr, who said he plans on meeting with the organization in the coming weeks.

That being said, Golden did not sound like a coach who is planning on leaving at this very moment. Golden, notably, has retained the bulk of Florida's roster for next season, including star forwards Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon, while adding a familiar face from the transfer portal in Denzel Aberdeen, who is waiting for a waiver for an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA.

Golden expressed confidence that Aberdeen will receive his waiver, calling it a "common sense situation."

Golden also revealed on Wednesday that Florida has retained its entire coaching staff, including associate head coach Carlin Hartman. Hartman, a popular assistant in coaching circles, was rumored to be a possible head coaching candidate this offseason.

"I think it will be a huge for us. I do," he said. "I think of a staff not that much different than a roster. Like, you know, you need to have great guys on your staff if you want to be really good."

It remains to be seen what Golden's longterm future with Florida is, and the longheld belief is that if Golden were to ever leave Florida, it would be for an NBA job. For now, though, it appears that Golden will remain with the Gators for the time being.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!