Why Thomas Haugh Returned to Florida for Senior Season

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Thomas Haugh's return to the Florida Gators for his senior season sent shockwaves through both the college basketball and NBA Draft world as the potential lottery pick turned down the NBA for one final season in college.

In fact, Haugh is the first player since 2017 to return to college while projected to be an NBA lottery pick, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Jeremy Woo. But why return to Florida?

Haugh detailed his decision to return to Borzello and Woo.

"Most guys in my position in the draft, it would be a no-brainer to go to the NBA," Haugh told ESPN. "It's not just the NIL. It's a chance to play with my boys. To play for coach [Todd] Golden. To go to the school I love to play for. It was definitely a tougher decision than last year, but it was best for my career and future."

Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh cuts down the net after the team's win over Houston in the national championship. | Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

That's not to say that Haugh's heart was set on returning, though. Golden and Haugh both admitted to ESPN that Haugh was set on leaving for the NBA. However, a combination of a bad taste from the Round of 32 loss to Iowa in the NCAA Tournament and NIL potential led to a change of heart.

"I think that lit a fire underneath me," Haugh, who grew up a Gators fan, said. "I [didn't] want my last memory of Florida basketball to be that."

While Haugh had the opportunity to make over $4 million in his NBA salary depending on where he was picked, Florida's NIL and revenue share opportunities would eclipse that, ESPN reported. Golden said that "elite college athletes have an advantage over mid-tier pros" in that area.

"Tommy Haugh's legitimate NIL value at Florida is 10-20 times what his NIL value would be on an NBA team next year," Golden said. "Because of the brand awareness at Florida, he will have been here for four years, all of those things along with him returning, our supporters really appreciate the loyalty."

Haugh's return also has other benefits for Florida than just being last year's leading scorer.

Golden may have a decision to make on his future with the Golden State Warriors reportedly interested in him should they move on from Steve Kerr. However, Golden's roster moves with retaining Haugh, guard Boogie Fland and forward Alex Condon, as well as his recruitment of former guard Denzel Aberdeen in the portal, gives hope that he will stay no matter what the Warriors do.

Haugh's return also likely gives the Gators a preseason No. 1 ranking. Rueben Chinyelu, who is entering the NBA Draft but seems poised for a return to Florida, would solidify that if he were to ultimately return.

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