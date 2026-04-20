Gators C Rueben Chinyelu Announces Future Plans

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- For the second year in a row, Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu will test the NBA Draft waters while retaining his collegiate eligibility to return to Florida if he withdraws from the draft.

Chinyelu, the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, announced his plans on Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining should he return to Florida. The deadline to enter into the draft is on Friday.

"First, I would like to thank God for the growth, strength and guidance He has given me through all of my successess and challenges to this point," Chinyelu said. "Thank you to Coach (Todd) Golden, Coach (Carlin) Hartman, the entire coaching staff, trainersm and team managers for inviesting their time and energy into me, and helping shape me into the man I am today.

"To my teammates, our brotherhood, bond, and memories will stay with me forever. Thank you to the Rowdy Reptiles and all of Gator Nation for the love and support I've received since I arrived on campus."

Chinyelu is coming off a career year with the Gators, in which he set program records for double-doubles in a season (19) and offensive rebounds (137), while averaging 10.9 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, making him the first Gator to average a double-double in 50 years. Those accolades led to him becoming the program's first Naismith and NABC National Defensive Player of the Year.

He also earned SEC Defensive Player of the Year among other conference awards as a result of his season.

However, Chinyelu left the season with a bitter taste after a zero-point, one-rebound effort in the loss to Iowa in the Round of 32. After the loss, Chinyelu said he was not sure what would be next for him.

"I just really wanted to play much longer with these guys," he told Florida Gators on SI. "Just keep the season rolling. To have it end like this, it's not what we wanted or intended."

Chinyelu's decision to enter the NBA Draft while retaining his eligibility marks the second straight season he will do so. During Florida's 2024-25 national championship season, he averaged six points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

His announcement also marks the latest roster announcement for Florida next season. The Gators have already re-signed guards Boogie Fland, Urban Klavzar, AJ Brown, Isaiah Brown, Alex Lloyd and Alex Kovatchev and star big Alex Condon for next season while also receiving a commitment from Denzel Aberdeen in the transfer portal. Aberdeen, a former Gator, is waiting on a decision from the NCAA for another year of eligibility.

Florida also signed seven-foot center Jones Lay from the high school ranks.

Meanwhile, the Gators are set to lose bench big Micah Handlogten and reserve center Olivier Rioux to the transfer portal while waiting on a draft decision from star wing Thomas Haugh and other decisions from rising sophomore guard CJ Ingram and reserves Viktor Mikic and Cooper Josefsberg.

With the deadline to enter the draft on Friday, Haugh's decision is expected to come soon. The deadline to return to college for Chinyelu and Haugh, if that's what he decides, is on May 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

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