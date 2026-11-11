Gators Rename Basketball Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators officially have a new naming partner for the arena inside the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Previously known as Exactech Arena, the arena that hosts Florida's men's and women's basketball programs, volleyball program and gymnastics program will now be known as Tower Hill Arena, according to the Gainesville Sun.

Tower Hill Insurance Group, based in Gainesville, agreed with the University Athletic Association to a five-year deal until June 30, 2031. There is an option to extend the agreement through June 2036. The 10-year, $5.9 million contract that gave the arena its previous Exactech Arena name expired over the summer, paving the way for the name change.

Both signage on the exterior of the O'Dome and in the interior of the arena had seen the Exactech Arena name removed in recent weeks. The University of Florida Board of Trustees approved the naming rights arrangement with Tower Hill on Tuesday. Financial terms of the new deal were not disclosed, but according to the Orlando Sentinel's Edgar Thompson, citing a source, wrote that the deal is the "most lucrative naming-rights agreement for a college sports arena."

The name change comes as Florida continues major upgrades to its athletics facilities over the last decade. Since August 2015, when UF finalized construction on a $17 million indoor practice facility for the football program, the Gators underwent a $64.5 million renovation to the O'Connell Center, built a new baseball stadium ($65 million) and a standalone football training facility ($85 million) and are undergoing an $8 million renovation to its basketball practice facility.

Florida also has announced plans to build a new "championship-level" golf course and a record-breaking $1.45 billion renovation to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, which was slated to begin following the conclusion of the 2026 season before concluding prior to the 2030 season.

In addition to the naming rights deal, trustees approved a $22.5 million loan to the UAA to help cover pre-construction work for the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium renovation and initial construction costs for the expanded Lemerand Athletic Center. That project, an offshoot of the stadium renovation to allow administrative offices and other areas to move out of the stadium, had its budget increase from $30 million to $77 million, which falls under the $1.45 billion cost.

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