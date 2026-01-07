Watch Georgia's Somto Cyril for Throwing Elbow Against Florida Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators heated rivalry against Georgia extended to the hardwood on Tuesday in an early back-and-forth battle between the defending national champions and the Bulldogs under former UF head coach Mike White.
The matchup turned up a notch in the first half as Georgia starting center Somto Cyril threw an elbow at Florida's Rueben Chinyelu after a Georgia bucket from Blue Cain to make it 22-21 in favor of the Gators. Initially called a common foul, the play was reviewed by the officials, and Cyril was promptly ejected for a flagrant two foul.
Video replay of the play can be found below.
This is not the first time Cyril, who previously signed to play at Kentucky, has been in trouble for an aggressive play on the floor. While he was a recruit, he was previously ejected for causing a scuffle at the OTE Elite Finals in March of 2024.
He is currently in his second season with the Bulldogs, where he is averaging 10 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game.
Cyril's latest ejection played into Florida's favor as the Gators went on a 12-2 run to take a 32-23 lead with 8:05 left in the first half. Guard Urban Klavzar hit a pair of free throws after the flagrant foul, while Alex Condon, Rueben Chinuyelu, Thomas Haugh and Micah Handlogten.
Haugh, who finished the first half with 15 points, brought the house down with a flying dunk to make it 30-21.
Georgia went on a quick 7-0 run, though, and the team's went back-and-forth until back-to-back buckets from Condon, who added 11 first-half points, gave Florida a three-point lead. The Gators, looking for its first SEC win of the season, currently lead, 41-40, at the half.
Television coverage of the second half can be found on SEC Network.
