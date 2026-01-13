How to Watch Florida Gators Basketball vs. Oklahoma

NORMAN, Ok.-- The Florida Gators, back to being ranked after a pair of top 25 wins, are looking to carry its momentum from wins over Georgia and Tennessee into a road trip at Oklahoma, its first matchup at Lloyd Noble Center since the Sooners joined the SEC.

Entering SEC play at 9-4, the Gators lost a nail-biter at Missouri and fell out of the AP Poll for the first time since the 2023-24 season. However, Florida promptly bounced back with big wins at home over a pair of ranked rivals in Georgia, a 15-point win in which Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh and Rueben Chinyelu combined for 52 points, and in Tennessee, a 24-point victory led by a 17-point, 16-rebound double-double from Chinyelu and a season-high 23 points from Boogie Fland.

While Florida travels away from home for the first of back-to-back road games, head coach Todd Golden said the keys to victory do not change despite the venue.

“It’s the same formula for us. It starts with defending and rebounding and take care of the ball," he said after the win over the Volunteers. "We didn’t defend and rebound well enough at Missouri (or) score well enough. We didn’t play great offensively, but we were 1.1 per possessions. We just didn’t guard. We didn’t possessions well enough. We came back and really focused on that. We’ll do that again for Oklahoma. They’re very good offensive team. We’ve got to guard really well.

"We’ve got to rebound and allow our defenses to help our offense. Hopefully we’ll continue to get some makes from the perimeter like we did today. If we do that then we are going to tough the rest of the way.”

Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Sooners, including broadcast information and betting odds.

No. 19 Florida Gators (11-5, 2-1 SEC) vs. Oklahoma (11-5, 1-2 SEC): What You Need to Know

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Ok.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 13. 9 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN 2

Play-by-Play: Karl Ravich

Analyst: Jimmy Dykes

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Brian Hogan

Reporter: Steve Egan

Odds: Florida is considered a 6.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

Editor's note: ​​Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Series History: The Gators and Sooners are tied, 3-3, across their six meetings after Florida took home an 85-63 win in 2025, the team's first meeting since Oklahoma joined the SEC. Tuesday's meeting marks the first in Norman since 2021.

