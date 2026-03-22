How to Watch Florida Gators' NCAA Tournament Game vs. Iowa

TAMPA, Fla.-- After a blowout 114-55 win over Prairie View A&M on Friday, the one-seed Florida Gators now turn its attention to a date with nine-seed Iowa in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Florida will look to carry over the momentum from Friday's win, in which Florida set program records for points in an NCAA Tournament game (114), assists in an NCAA Tournament game (29) and 100-point games in a single season (six). The 59-point win is also the second-largest in NCAA Tournament history.

However, Florida knows it has a much tougher challenge on Sunday against the Hawkeyes, who have star guard Bennett Stirtz (19.9 points per game) headlining a slow-paced offense that takes advantage of second-chance opportunities.

"I want us to be confident and continue to play with the same mentality we had (Friday) night," head coach Todd Golden said on Saturday. "Obviously, Iowa is going to provide a much different challenge. They're very well-coached as well, and obviously, they have one of the best point guards in America, and they do a great job playing together."

Here is everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Hawkeyes, including broadcast information.

No. 1 Florida Gators (7-7, 16-2 SEC) vs. No. 9 Iowa (22-12, 10-10 Big 10): What You Need to Know

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Fla.

When: Sunday, March 22, 7:10 p.m. ET

Watch: TBS

Play-by-Play: Tom McCarthy

Analysts: Candace Parker, Dan Bonner

Reporter: AJ Ross

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Lee Humphrey

Reporter: Steve Egan

How We Got Here: Florida had a record-breaking 114-55 win over No. 16 Prairie View A&M, while Iowa survived a late push by No. 8 Clemson.

Winner: Plays No. 4 Nebraska in the Sweet 16. Date, time and television designation will be released at a later time.

Series History: Sunday's game marks the first meeting all-time between the two programs.

Florida's NCAA Tournament History: The Gators are searching for its fourth national title after winning last year's national championship. Should Florida repeat, the Gators would be the first two-time repeat champions since UCLA won seven straight from 1967-73. Florida's appearance in the NCAA Tournament marks its 26th total and 24th official appearance in the NCAA Tournament, while also marking the first time in program history that the Gators are a one-seed in back-to-back tournaments.

Florida's total record in the NCAA Tournament is 55-22, but its official record is 52-20. The Gators made nine-straight appearances from 1999-2007, five-straight from 2010-14, four-straight from 2017-21 (no tournament in 2020) and have now made three-straight since 2024.