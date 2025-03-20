Jonathan Safir 'Likely' to Replace John Andrzejek
RALEIGH, NC. -- Hours after Campbell University named Florida Gators' assistant coach John Andrzejek as its newest head coach, UF head coach Todd Golden already has a name in mind to replacing the outgoing staff member.
"We'll have to look around and see who's the right fit. We have really good guys in our program like Jonathan Safir, who I'll likely promote to an assistant to take John's spot," he said Thursday.
Safir, currently Florida's director of basketball strategy and analytics, has been with the program since Golden's arrival ahead of the 2022-23 season. After the Gators' SEC Tournament title last Sunday, Golden took the time to praise Safir for his help with roster moves.
"Jon Safir deserves a ton of credit for our growth and program," Florida's third-year head coach said after the win. "I lean on him a lot for roster decisions, roster management. He's incredibly bright. A young star in our profession."
Prior to his current stint with the Gators, Safir spent the 2021-22 season at San Francisco as an assistant coach under Golden, where he oversaw "all analytics and strategy for the Dons and plays an integral role in scouting, recruiting and player development," according to his USF bio.
He first joined the program in 2018 as the Director of Basketball Operations after holding the same title at Columbia University since 2016.
Meanwhile, Andrzejek, who was integral to the Gators' defensive efforts, will hold his first head-coaching position at Campbell but will remain with Florida during the NCAA Tournament. He's the second coach in Golden's coaching tree to be named a head coach.
"John's an incredible young coach. He's done a great job this year," Golden said. "I've given him a lot more responsibility on the defensive side of the ball, and he's coordinated it very well. Obviously our players deserve most of the credit for the jump we've made, but I think his organization and his leadership on that side have held us more accountable that way."
While Golden admitted losing Andrzejek will be tough, he admitted that the opportunity to add young talented coaches to his staff is a tremendous opportunity.
"You want your coaches to be able to get opportunities like that," he explained. "Just like you want your players to grow and become NBA players, you want your staff to grow and become head coaches. It's going to be really difficult losing him, but at the same time, when you're able to have coaches in your program move on to head jobs, there's a lot of really talented people that want to come work for you also."
The Gators will begin play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday against No. 16 Norfolk State. Tipoff is at 6:50 p.m. with television coverage on TNT.