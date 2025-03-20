UF Assistant John Andrzejek to Become Head Coach at Campbell
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Todd Golden's coaching tree officially has another branch.
Florida Gators assistant coach John Andrzejek is set to become the head coach at Campbell University, the school announced Thursday. He will leave Florida after two seasons in which he was integral to the Gators' defensive improvements.
"I am beyond excited to welcome John Andrzejek to Campbell as our next head men's basketball coach," Campbell athletic director Hannah Bazemore said in her announcement. "John is one of the rising young stars in college basketball. His tireless work ethic, proven approach to the game and recruiting, and ability to connect with student-athletes, campus and the entire Campbell community make him the perfect leader to elevate our program to the next level."
Largely in charge of Florida's defense, Andrzejek helped the Gators become 14th-best team in the nation in field goal percentage defense, holding opponents to 39.8% from the field. The Gators also are 11th in the nation in 3-point defense, keeping opponents to under 30% from deep.
Florida also made program history in 2025 with two wins over AP No. 1-ranked teams, back-to-back road wins against ranked opponents and its first SEC title and first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in 11 years.
Andrzejek will remain with Florida as the team looks to make a run in the NCAA Tournament, UF announced.
“John Andrzejek deserves a lot of credit for our defense,” Florida head coach Todd Golden said on Sunday following Florida’s SEC Tournament championship. “He keeps us honest and makes sure we practice defensively enough every day. Just his intensity has really raised our floor that way.”
Andrzejek is also the second branch on Golden's coaching tree after Chris Gerlufsen, who became San Francisco's head coach after being an assistant for the Dons under Golden.
The Gators open play in the SEC Tournament on Friday at 6:50 p.m. against No. 16 Norfolk State. Television coverage can be found on TNT.