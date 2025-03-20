All Gators

UF Assistant John Andrzejek to Become Head Coach at Campbell

A major part of Florida's defensive improvement this season, Andrzejek leaves after two seasons with the Gators.

Cam Parker

Dec 30, 2023; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators assistant coach John Andrzejek gestures during the first half against the Quinnipiac Bobcats at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2023; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators assistant coach John Andrzejek gestures during the first half against the Quinnipiac Bobcats at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Todd Golden's coaching tree officially has another branch.

Florida Gators assistant coach John Andrzejek is set to become the head coach at Campbell University, the school announced Thursday. He will leave Florida after two seasons in which he was integral to the Gators' defensive improvements.

"I am beyond excited to welcome John Andrzejek to Campbell as our next head men's basketball coach," Campbell athletic director Hannah Bazemore said in her announcement. "John is one of the rising young stars in college basketball. His tireless work ethic, proven approach to the game and recruiting, and ability to connect with student-athletes, campus and the entire Campbell community make him the perfect leader to elevate our program to the next level."

Largely in charge of Florida's defense, Andrzejek helped the Gators become 14th-best team in the nation in field goal percentage defense, holding opponents to 39.8% from the field. The Gators also are 11th in the nation in 3-point defense, keeping opponents to under 30% from deep.

Gator
Nov 7, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators assistant coach John Andrzejek talks with Florida Gators guard Denzel Aberdeen (11) against the Jacksonville Dolphins during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Florida also made program history in 2025 with two wins over AP No. 1-ranked teams, back-to-back road wins against ranked opponents and its first SEC title and first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in 11 years.

Andrzejek will remain with Florida as the team looks to make a run in the NCAA Tournament, UF announced.

“John Andrzejek deserves a lot of credit for our defense,” Florida head coach Todd Golden said on Sunday following Florida’s SEC Tournament championship. “He keeps us honest and makes sure we practice defensively enough every day. Just his intensity has really raised our floor that way.”

Andrzejek is also the second branch on Golden's coaching tree after Chris Gerlufsen, who became San Francisco's head coach after being an assistant for the Dons under Golden.

The Gators open play in the SEC Tournament on Friday at 6:50 p.m. against No. 16 Norfolk State. Television coverage can be found on TNT.

More From Gators Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Basketball