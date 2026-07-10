Gators Add Second Mid-Major to 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Days after reportedly adding Merrimack to its 2026-27 non-conference schedule, the Florida Gators men's basketball program has added another mid-major to the schedule.

According to credentialed podcast Florida Basketball Hour, Florida is set to add Milwaukee to the schedule, with the game inside Exactech Arena to be played on Nov. 24. This season's meeting will mark the third all-time meeting between the two programs and the first since 2021.

The Gators hold a 2-0 record in the series with an 81-45 win in Gainesville on Nov. 18, 2021, and an 82-60 win in Jacksonville on March 18, 2006, during the NCAA Tournament Round of 32. Florida went on to win its first national championship that season.

Florida will host Milwaukee on the Tuesday prior to Thanksgiving, per multiple sources.



The game will be Florida’s lone game falling between the 🐊 trip to the Players Era and the December 1 game vs. Duke. — Florida Basketball Hour (@FloridaBBHour) July 10, 2026

Florida's expected matchup against Milwaukee is the ninth reported non-conference game on the Gators' schedule.

UF previously confirmed that the Gators will open the season on Nov. 2 in Tampa against rival Miami and will participate in the Players Era Eight Tournament in Las Vegas from Nov. 17-19, beginning with a matchup against Notre Dame. Also in the field are Houston, Rutgers, Kansas, UNLV, West Virginia and Auburn, with Florida guaranteed to play two games after its bout with Notre Dame.

Florida has also confirmed a Dec. 1 home matchup against Duke for the SEC-ACC Challenge in a rematch of last year's Blue Devils' win in Durham. Other reported non-conference matchups not yet announced by UF include a home matchup on Nov. 13 against Merrimack and a matchup in Orlando on Dec. 12 against Georgia Tech.

Florida is also slated to travel to Florida State for its yearly matchup against the Seminoles, although a date has not yet been announced.

Earlier this offseason, head coach Todd Golden detailed Florida's non-conference schedule.

“So we want to play some good games, for sure. We're playing in Players Era (Festival), so that's three, four really good games right there. And we'll play a couple more, you know, really tough opponents in preparation (for SEC play)," head coach Todd Golden said in April. "It did not feel good being 5-4, but it definitely benefited us and allowed us to be prepared to win the league. So, somewhere in between, but we'll play some marquee matchups outside of Players Era."

The SEC also previously announced Florida's SEC schedule assignments. Florida is set to host Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt and will travel to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas this season.

All times and the dates for undated games will be revealed at a later date.

Florida Gators' Tentative 2026-27 Schedule

*denotes confirmed matchup

Nov. 2 (Mon.): vs. Miami (Tampa, Fla.)*

Nov. 13 (Fri.): Merrimack (Gainesville, Fla.)

Nov. 17 (Tues.): vs. Notre Dame (Players Era Eight, Las Vegas, Nev.)*

Nov. 18 (Wed.): vs. Houston/Rutgers (Players Era Eight, Las Vegas, Nev.)*

Nov. 19 (Thurs.): vs. Auburn/Kansas/UNLV/West Virginia (Players Era Eight, Las Vegas, Nev.)*

Nov. 24 (Tues.): Milwaukee (Gainesville, Fla.)

Dec. 1 (Tues.): Duke (SEC-ACC Challenge, Gainesville, Fla.)*

Dec. 12 (Sat.): Georgia Tech (Orlando, Fla.)

TBD Home Games: Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt*

TBD Away Games: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas*

TBD: @ Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

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