The Florida Gators took care of business in game one of the Players Era 8 against Notre Dame, 86-78, and now face off against a familiar foe from a few years ago, and we all know how that ended.

In game one, the story was Boogie Fland's reinjury of his shoulder in the first half, which opened up an opportunity for Urban Klavzar to have a career game, finishing with 24 points.

“I think he just kind of re-aggravated the same thing,” Todd Golden said about Fland's injury exit from the game. “I don't think it's anything too serious, but obviously with it being shoulder, it was just bothering him and something that's kind of hard to play through. So we'll check him out tonight and see how he looks; we'll make a decision in the morning to decide if he can play tomorrow or not.”

The Gators dominated the paint and the boards behind an Alex Condon double-double, as expected, but now face off against the physical, grind-it-out, Kelvin Sampson style of basketball.

“That's why I wanted to come to this event - is to play some of the best teams in America,” Todd Golden said. “And we believe Houston to be one of the best programs in America. What Coach Sampson and his staff have done. They're not the same as they've been in the past, but they have very similar qualities. I think it's going to be a great test.

"Obviously, it's going to be a physical game. And we have to step up to the challenge in that way. And they know us, and we know them. It's going to kind of be mano a mano that way, to see who the tougher team's going to be. Both mentally and physically."

Houston is a different team from when they last met the Gators, with only one returning rotation player from that 2025 squad: big man Jojo Tugler. They also lost four of their five starters from a year ago, including a pair of first-round picks in Kingston Flemings and Cris Cenac Jr.

A look at Houston

Houston enters round two of the Players Era 8 at 4-0 with wins over California 86-68, and Rutgers yesterday afternoon, 85-73. Both teams are projected to finish towards the bottom third of their conference.

Houston is led by LSU transfer guard Dedan Thomas Jr., who is averaging 18.5 points and six assists on very efficient shooting. Houston is searching for a second go-to scorer and has so far gotten it from Kent State transfer forward Delrecco Gillespie, who is averaging 11 points and 6.3 rebounds. The rest of the roster is filled with a plethora of hard-working, winning type of role players which is a Kelvin Sampson staple.

Whether it's guards Mercy Miller, Chase McCarty, and Texas transfer Chendyll Weaver or bigs Jojo Tugler, Braden East, and seven-footer Arfan Diane, all of these guys know their role and fit Sampson's defensive system perfectly.

Houston may not be as talented as in the past few years, especially in the department of scoring and shooting the ball, but this could be one of the better all-around defensive units we've seen from Sampson. The Cougars are ranked first in the country in defensive rating according to KenPom. They are also one of the better offensive rebounding teams in the country, ranked 10th in offensive rebound percentage.

Houston plays a polar opposite style, as opposed to what the Gators just saw in Notre Dame. Houston does not take a lot of threes and likes getting the ball inside and drawing fouls, similar to Florida. Overall, this should be a hard-fought, physical battle for 40 minutes.

Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. EST on ESPN at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and X for the latest news!