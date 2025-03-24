Photos from Florida Gators' Win Over UConn in NCAA Tournament
The Florida Gators continued play in the NCAA Tournament with a nail-biting 77-75 win over UConn in the Round of 32. Gators Illustrated photographer Kyle Lander documented the victory as Florida now advances to its first Sweet 16 in eight years.
Walter Clayton Jr. recorded a game-high 23 points, which included a pair of 3-pointers in the final minutes of the Florida Gators 77-75 win over UConn. "We knew this game wasn't going to be easy. They've got a championship pedigree, back-to-back champions. That's a great team. They had that experience. We knew it wasn't going to be easy. We kept our composure," he said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Walter Clayton Jr. recorded a game-high 23 points, which included a pair of 3-pointers in the final minutes of the Florida Gators 77-75 win over UConn. "What makes Walter so special, just is his ability to stay even keeled regardless of how he's doing, whether it's great or not so great. His ability to continue to lock in and stay the course.," head coach Todd Golden said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Walter Clayton Jr. recorded a game-high 23 points, which included a pair of 3-pointers in the final minutes of the Florida Gators 77-75 win over UConn. "His confidence level never wavers regardless of what's going on and hitting huge shots that allowed us to capitalize and win the game," head coach Todd Golden said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
G Alijah Martin
Alijah Martin scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half and had a clutch dunk late in the game of the Florida Gators' 77-75 win over UConn to advance to the Sweet 16. "I think he showed experience. Obviously he has been here before. Man, that's just Alijah. We see Alijah every day. We done seen him in multiple games this year, even at home, in the Georgia game when he came out. He's had multiple moments like that all year, and he just did that again today," Walter Clayton Jr. said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Alijah Martin scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half and had a clutch dunk late in the game of the Florida Gators' 77-75 win over UConn to advance to the Sweet 16. " I think he showed experience. Obviously he has been here before. Man, that's just Alijah. We see Alijah every day. We done seen him in multiple games this year, even at home, in the Georgia game when he came out. He's had multiple moments like that all year, and he just did that again today," Walter Clayton Jr. said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
G Will Richard
Todd Golden's first recruit, Will Richard has seen tremendous highs and lows in his three years with the Gators. "This is why everybody came here. We wanted to bring Florida back to that national stage and that relevance. For us, it means a lot, just playing for that logo and for the guys that came before us to help us get here," he said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Todd Golden's first recruit, Will Richard has seen tremendous highs and lows in his three years with the Gators. "This is why everybody came here. We wanted to bring Florida back to that national stage and that relevance. For us, it means a lot, just playing for that logo and for the guys that came before us to help us get here," he said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrate
Gator Band
The Florida Gators clinched its first appearance in the Sweet 16 since 2017 while also preventing the back-to-back champion UConn Huskies from three-peating with a 77-75 win. "This is a great win for our program. The time was now for us to take that next step. Again, Florida basketball back where it belongs. Being in the Sweet 16 is a great step in the right direction," head coach Todd Golden said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
The Florida Gators clinched its first appearance in the Sweet 16 since 2017 while also preventing the back-to-back champion UConn Huskies from three-peating with a 77-75 win. "This is a great win for our program. The time was now for us to take that next step. Again, Florida basketball back where it belongs. Being in the Sweet 16 is a great step in the right direction," head coach Todd Golden said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
UConn HC Dan Hurley
Dan Hurley led the UConn Huskies to back-to-back national championships before being defeated by the Florida Gators, 77-75. "He was very gracious and very respectful and gave a great message of, hey, congratulations. I'm pulling for you guys. Let me know if you need anything moving forward," UF head coach Todd Golden said of Hurley. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated