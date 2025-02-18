Photos from the No. 3 Florida Gators Win Over South Carolina
Both Denzel Aberdeen and Thomas Haugh set new career-highs, and Micah Handlogten returned after missing nearly a year of basketball as the Florida Gators dominated South Carolina. Gators Illustrated photographer Kyle Lander documented the win, which helped Florida eventually move to No. 2 in the most-recent AP Poll.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators continued its strong 2024-2025 season with a dominate win at home over South Carolina in which Denzel Aberdeen and Thomas Haugh set new career-high marks for points and Micah Handlogten played for the first time in nearly a year.
Gators featured in this set of photos include Aberdeen, Rueben Chinyelu, Alijah Martin, Haugh, Will Richard, Micah Handlogten and Walter Clayton Jr.
Find pictures from Florida's win over the Gamecocks below:
Denzel Aberdeen set a new career-high with a game-high 22 points in the Florida Gators' win over South Carolina. Aberdeen has filled in nicely as the Gators have dealt with injuries at its guard position. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Rueben Chinyelu celebrates after a bucket in the Florida Gators' 88-67 win over South Carolina. The Washington State transfer is second on the team with 6.5 rebounds per game. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu celebrates as the team moves to 22-3 following a win over South Carolina. The Washington State transfer scored 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting in the win. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh scored a career-high 20 points in the team's win over South Carolina. Saturday marked three-straight games the sophomore has scored at least 16 points. "This team has a chance to do really special things because of guys like Tommy Haugh, right? Like, a guy that there's not a selfish bone in his body," head coach Todd Golden said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh scores two of his career-high 20 points in the team's win against South Carolina. Originally one of Florida's top bench pieces, Haugh has filled in nicely as a starter in place of the injured Alex Condon. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Alijah Martin, the Florida Gators' second-leading scorer, returned to the court after missing the last two games with a hip pointer. Martin scored 11 points with three assists off the bench in the 88-67 win over South Carolina. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Micah Handlogten returned to the court after missing nearly a year of basketball following a gruesome leg injury suffered in last season's SEC Tournament championship. Handlogten scored two points with five assists and two blocks in the Florida Gators' win over South Carolina. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
The Florida Gators Rowdy Reptile student section cheers during the team's win over South Carolina. "To come in and just be able to play in front of fans and alums that support us like this, it means a lot to our guys, and I know it's very important to them to be able to compete at this level and continue making them proud," head coach Todd Golden said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Micah Handlogten and Alijah Martin help Will Richard off the ground during the Florida Gators' 21-point win over South Carolina. Saturday marked the first time that Handlogten and Martin played with each other since Martin transferred from FAU. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Will Richard has quietly been one of Florida's most consistent pieces with 13 points, 4.6 rebounds and a team-high 1.8 steals per game. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Denzel Aberdeen shot 66.7 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from deep in the Florida Gators' 21-point win over South Carolina to go with three assists. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Micah Handlogten returned to the court, recording two points with five assists, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals in the Florida Gators' win over South Carolina. "I was very excited, very proud. You know, Micah is a big reason as to why this program is where it is right now," head coach Todd Golden said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Although not the star of the show in the Florida Gators' win over South Carolina, Walter Clayton Jr. has been Florida's best weapon as the team leader in points (17.2 per game) and assists (4.3 per game). / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated