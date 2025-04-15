All Gators

Report: Gators Expected to Add NYU Head Coach to Staff

Dave Klatsky will help fill the voids left by Kevin Hovde and John Andrzejek.

Cam Parker

Apr 12, 2025; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin and Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden gesture during the National Championship celebration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
After losing two of his assistants to head coaching gigs during his team's run to a national championship, Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden has reportedly hired a notable Division III head coach to help fill the void.

NYU head coach Dave Klatsky is expected to join Golden's staff for the 2025-26 season, Kris Pursiainen reported late Monday night on X. Klatsky recently helped lead NYU's basketball program to a runner up finish in the NCAA Division III championship.

Over three years leading the Violets, Klatsky has seen improvement every season with an 18-8 record during the 2022-23 season before finishing with a 21-6 record and the University Athletic Association (UAA) co-championship, the program's first title in 30 years, the following season.

NYU went 29-2 with another UAA championship this past season.

Klatsky, alongside Jonathan Safir, are expected to replace the outgoing Kevin Hovde and John Andrzejek as two of Golden's assistant coaches. Andrzejek recently became the head coach at Campbell with Hovde taking the same position at Columbia.

At the time of Andrzejek's hiring at Columbia, Golden announced that he would "likely" promote Safir, the program's director of basketball strategy and analytics, to replace him.

"Jon Safir deserves a ton of credit for our growth and program," Golden said after Florida's win in the SEC Tournament Final. "I lean on him a lot for roster decisions, roster management. He's incredibly bright. A young star in our profession."

While Klatsky may be an outsider to the university, he does have multiple personal ties to the program as he is Hovde's brother-in-law and is cousins with former UF basketball player Alex Klatsky, who spent the final two years of his career under Golden.

