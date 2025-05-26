Rothstein: Gators to Host Merrimack
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Shortly after reportedly adding Dartmouth to its 2025-26 non-conference slate, the Florida Gators have reportedly added another non-conference opponent to its title-defense season.
According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, the Gators will host Merrimack on Nov. 21, marking just the second time the two programs will meet on the hardwood. Florida defeated the Warriors, 77-57, in December of 2023, head coach Todd Golden's second season leading the program, behind a 26-point effort from star guard Walter Clayton Jr.
Merrimack is the eighth non-conference opponent for Florida reportedly on the schedule for next season.
The Gators open the season on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas against Arizona before hosting North Florida on Nov. 6 in the home-opener. Florida is also scheduled to face UConn on Dec. 9 in New York City, Dartmouth at home on Dec. 29 and Florida State at home with the date to be revealed at a later time.
Florida is also one of four teams set to compete in the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego on Nov. 27-28. Other programs that will participate are Kansas, Providence and Wisconsin. The winners of the opening round will meet in the championship, while the losers will compete for third place. Opening matchups and tip-off times will be released at a later date.
Looking to defend its national championship, the Gators will have a fairly new rotation after seeing three seniors and three transfers leave the program but have rebuilt strongly with three transfer guards in Xaivian Lee, Boogie Fland and AJ Brown.
Florida's roster remains unfinished, though, as the Gators are still waiting on an NBA Draft decision from forward Alex Condon. Should he return, Condon would be one of two players alongside Thomas Haugh remaining from the 2023 roster that last played Merrimack.
Condon scored 12 points with 16 rebounds off the bench against the Warriors, making his first career double-double, while Haugh added seven points with 11 boards in the win.