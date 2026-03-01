Takeaways from Florida's SEC Title-Clinching Win Over Arkansas

Not much went wrong for the Florida Gators on either end of the court on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks. As a result, the Gators walked away with a 111-77 win over the Razorbacks to clinch a share of the SEC regular-season title.

“I thought our guys handled the moment and the opportunity like professionals. They were great and locked in all day,” Gators head coach Todd Golden said. “Just really proud that we can call ourselves SEC champions.”

Here are three takeaways from the Gators' 14th SEC win this season.

Offense Reigns Supreme

Scoring 111 points might be eye-catching, but how it got there is arguably more impressive.

The Gators had seven players cross into double figures in scoring, with forward Thomas Haugh logging a team-high 22 points. Helping Haugh were Alex Condon (17), Boogie Fland (14), Urban Klavzar (14), Xaivian Lee (13), Reuben Chinyelu (12) and Isaiah Brown (11). This is the first time this has happened since February 14, 2017, at Auburn.

“I mean we’re playing really good basketball right now. I think we're getting contributions from a number of guys. I think that's probably allowed us to become an even better team,” Golden said.

OH WE'RE HYPE RN



🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/UiTLxnhvWj — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 1, 2026

Florida’s 111 points also make it 14 games in the 2025-26 season that the Gators have equaled or surpassed 90 points, setting a program record for 90-point games, per ESPN Research. Moreover, it extended their streak of 90-point outings in wins against AP-ranked opponents to six straight.

Golden’s system is working to the highest degree right now, and the players are clearly playing their best basketball as the regular season comes to a close.

Defense Outmatches Razorbacks

Arkansas struggled to create consistent open looks on Saturday. As a collective, the Gators' defense did a great job of limiting easy drives and quality 3-point attempts.

The Razorbacks' offense scored just 77 points on 40 percent shooting from the field and 31 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, despite 24 attempts from the line, Arkansas players made only 13 free throws.

Darius Acuff Jr., the star player for Arkansas, struggled on the night, as well. He finished 6-for-19 from the field and 1-for-3 from behind the arc. He also had three turnovers. A big proponent in limiting Acuff Jr. was Fland’s effort on him all night.

“The main thing with him was to keep him left and try to run him off the line and don't foul him. If he makes tough twos all night, you tip your cap,” Golden said about Acuff Jr.

Klavzar Sparks 3-Point Offense

A big trend during the Gators' win streak has been the improved 3-point shooting, which showed up again against the Razorbacks. The offense knocked down eight threes on 19 attempts, equaling a 42 percent conversion rate.

Klavzar led the pack from the perimeter, sinking four triples in 26 minutes on the court. He did it in a variety of ways, too. He curled off screens for shots, ran pick-and-rolls to get open looks and even created one by going one-on-one with the defender.

The Slovenian guard is now up to 40.9 percent from deep on the year and 44.6 percent in SEC play. It is also the sixth time in the 2025-26 season that he has hit at least four triples.