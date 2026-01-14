Three Takeaways from Florida's Big Win at Oklahoma

The No. 21 Florida Gators cruised past the Oklahoma Sooners Tuesday night for their third straight win in the SEC, walking away with a 96-79 victory. There were not many worries for the Gators in the game, as they controlled it from start to finish with only a few hiccups along the way.

“Proud of our guys,” Gators head coach Todd Golden said. “Go on the road and beat a good Oklahoma team by 17, it's hard to do. And, as I've talked about our team over this past week, I really feel like we're making a jump and we're getting better at the right time.”

Gators Frontcourt Pair Playing at All-SEC Level

Two Gators are playing at an All-SEC level right now, and they are Rueben Chinyelu and Thomas Haugh. The duo hardly made a wrong decision on the court on Tuesday, making things easy for Florida.

Haugh ended the night with a team-high 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals. The potential first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft displayed a range of tools teams are looking for at the next level, finishing 3-for-5 from deep, putting the ball on the floor at his height and defending at a high level.

Chinyelu supplied another monstrous performance in the Orange and Blue. He posted his ninth double-double of the year – second-straight in the SEC – scoring 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Over the last two games, he has now has a combined 36 points and 28 rebounds.

“He’s just playing fantastically well,” Golden said of Chinyelu. “He's always impacted winning in a huge way, but you didn't always see it in the box score, and now you're starting to see it in the box score.”

C'MON NOW RUE 😤



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/ruB0GZpw0H — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 14, 2026

Fland Slowly Finding Comfortability

For the second game in a row, Boogie Fland finished in double figures in points, scoring 15 points against the Sooners. He also had seven assists, extending his streak of at least five assists to five games.

“Yeah, I would say so for sure, playing with a lot of confidence out there,” Golden said. “I thought he'd play a really good floor game inside the three. Seven assists, one turnover, two steals, just a lot of winning plays out there. And he's definitely playing freer, playing with more confidence, and taking advantage of what the defense gives him.”

Boogie ➡️➡️ Condo 🔥



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/ooQh6NLDMw — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 14, 2026

The Arkansas transfer used his quickness to get downhill and into the paint on drives and also used his shiftiness to create open midrange shots for himself and open looks for his teammates.

3-Point Offense Inconsistencies Becoming Consistent

At this point, the Gators are who they are on offense, as the 3-point shot for Florida remains a glaring flaw through 17 games in the 2025-26 season.

Florida finished 6-for-22 from three as a team, and many of those were open attempts for the guards. Xaivian Lee missed all six of his attempts. Urban Klavzar ended 1-for-3 on 3-pointers. Despite his overall strong night, Fland nailed just one of the five triples he shot.

BOOGI33 for THREE 👌



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/43lUUidUnI — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 14, 2026

Additionally, of the 11 players to have touched the court against Oklahoma, only one player connected on at least two 3-pointers. Haugh ended 3-for-5 from behind the arc, making up half of the makes for the offense overall.

Luckily for Florida, the efficiency on 2-point shots in the half-court offense negated a poor shooting night from deep.

More From Florida Gators on SI