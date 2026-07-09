Where Former Gators are Playing in the NBA Summer League

Eight former members of the Florida Gators men's basketball program are set to participate in the 2026 NBA Summer League, a group of whom are looking to solidify or improve upon their current standing on the roster, and another group of whom are looking to simply make either the NBA or a G League roster.

Florida Gators on SI has compiled who is participating and with which team. The full NBA Summer League schedule can be found here.

C Colin Castleton - Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic center Colin Castleton (14). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Castleton enters his the second year of his second stint within the Magic organization after first signing with the franchise on January 15, 2025. He returned to the organization last August on an Exhibit 10 contract after 10-day contracts with the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers and after a two-year contract with the Raptors was waived.

In four games with Orlando last season, he averaged 1.3 points per game before being sidelined with a thumb fracture.

Prior to his stint in the NBA and the NBA G League, which included time with the Los Angeles and South Bay Lakers (2023-24) and Memphis Grizzlies and Hustle (2024), he spent two seasons at Michigan and three at Florida.

With the Gators, Castleton started in 75 of his 78 appearances, averaging 14.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots — a program record — over his three seasons with the Gators.

G Walter Clayton Jr. - Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The catalyst in Florida's run to a 2024-25 national championship, Clayton Jr. Enters his second season in the NBA after being traded by the Utah Jazz to the Memphis Grizzlies midway through his rookie season. He averaged 7.8 points and four rebounds a game across 69 total appearances between the two teams.

He is now looking to find the same consistency and shot-making abilities that he had at Florida. Across two seasons with the Gators, he averaged 17.9 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the field (37.6 percent from deep). His 713 total points during the 2024-25 season is a program record, while his 1,346 points as a Gator is the most in program history across a two-year span.

He is also the first player in program history to earn first-team All-America honors.

C Micah Handlogten - Utah Jazz

Former Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After three seasons at Florida, Handlogten signed an Exhibit 10 deal with Utah following the NCAA's eligibility rule changes. Handlogten initially filed a waiver for an additional year of eligibility after he missed nearly two games in the 2023-24 season and over half of the 2024-25 season due to a fractured ankle and entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Instead, he will look to make an NBA roster, first with the team his father played for in the early 2000s.

Across three seasons at Florida, Handlogten averaged 4.2 points and six rebounds per game, helping the program win a national title during the 2024-25 season.

G Xaivian Lee- Cleveland Cavaliers

Former Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers after his first and only season with the Gators after transferring from Princeton. Helping Florida win an SEC regular-season title while clinching a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Lee averaged 11.1 points and 4.3 assists per game.

G Alijah Martin - Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors guard Alijah Martin (55). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martin enters his second season with the Raptors organization after a strong rookie season in the G League. On a two-way contract with the organization, Martin averaged 18.4 points on 47.9 percent shooting from the field with Raptors 905 in the regular season (25 games played) but played sparingly with Toronto, only averaging 2.2 points across 23 appearances (6.3 minutes per game).

However, his play in the G League was enough for the organization to sign him to a two-year, $4.76 million contract this offseason.

In one season at Florida after transferring from FAU, Martin provided an instant impact, averaging 14.4 points and shooting 35 percent from deep to help Florida win its third national title in program history.

F Osayi Osifo - Denver Nuggets

San Antonio Spurs forward Osayi Osifo (26). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Osifo enters his first stint with the Nuggets after stints with the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League (2024-25 and 2025-26), Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, San Antonio Spurs during the 2025 NBA Summer League and Al Ahly of the Egyptian Basketball Premier League and Basketball Africa League.

He spent one season at Florida (2020-21) after transferring from Eastern Florida State College and averaged 1.9 points in 20 appearances off the bench (10 minutes per game). He transferred to Jacksonville after that season.

G Zyon Pullin - Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zyon Pullin (15). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pullin enters his third professional season after stints with the Miami Heat and G League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce on an Exhibit 10 contract, Memphis Grizzlies and G League affiliate Memphis Hustle on a two-way contract and a current two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves and G League affiliate Iowa Wolves.

Only appearing in eight games across two NBA seasons, Pullin is looking to take the next step from consistent G League scorer (20.9 points per game in 2024-25 and 27.8 points in 2025-26) to NBA contributor.

Pullin spent one season at Florida after transferring from UC Riverside, helping the Gators reach the 2024 SEC Tournament Final, averaging 15.5 points per game.

G/F Will Richard - Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Richard enters his second season with Golden State after a strong rookie season last year. Playing in 69 games with 21 starts, Richard averaged 6.4 points per game but had standout performances with a 21-point effort in a win over Memphis in February, a 20-point effort on 6-for-7 shooting in a win over Phoenix in December and a 30-point performance in his first start in a loss against Sacramento in November.

Across three seasons at Florida, he averaged 11.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, going from being head coach Todd Golden's first commit to scoring 18 points in the national championship win over Houston in his final game.

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