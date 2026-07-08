Gators Baseketball Sees Another Piece of Schedule Lock In

GAINESVILLE, Fla.— Florida’s 2026-27 non-conference schedule continues to take shape, with the Gators now reportedly set to rematch against an opponent from last season.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein on Tuesday reported that on Nov. 13. Tip-off time and television designation will be released at a later date.

This year’s matchup between the Gators and the Warriors is a rematch of last year’s 80-45 win by Florida. Florida also won the only other matchup in the series in 2023 with a 77-57 win in Gainesville.

Merrimack is the latest non-conference game added to Florida’s schedule.

The Gators will on Nov. 2 against Miami in Tampa and will play in Orlando. The Gators will also host Duke as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge and will travel to Florida State for its annual meeting with the Seminoles.

Florida will also participate in the in Las Vegas, which begins on Nov. 17 against Notre Dame. Florida is guaranteed two other matchups in the tournament, with Houston, Rutgers, Kansas, UNLV, West Virginia and Auburn also in the field.

“So we want to play some good games, for sure. We're playing in Players Era (Festival), so that's three, four really good games right there. And we'll play a couple more, you know, really tough opponents in preparation (for SEC play)," head coach Todd Golden said in April. "It did not feel good being 5-4, but it definitely benefited us and allowed us to be prepared to win the league. So, somewhere in between, but we'll play some marquee matchups outside of Players Era."

Florida’s SEC opponent slate has also been released. to Kentucky, Ole Miss, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, and Tennessee. Florida will also host and travel to Texas, Georgia and South Carolina as its three home-and-away games for the season.

Dates and television assignments for each game will be released at a later date.

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