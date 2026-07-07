Gators Land 4-Star DB Raheem Floyd Over Missouri

The Florida Gators landed its top corner target in the 2027 recruiting class on Tuesday, receiving a commitment from East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star Raheem Floyd over Missouri.

Floyd (6-1, 175 pounds) is rated as the No. 12 corner and No. 102 overall recruit in the 2027 recruiting class by ESPN. He announced his decision during a livestream on the Rivals YouTube channel.

"They got a great scheme. I feel like the coaches are very genuine," he said. "It felt like family... I kind of felt like home... They're doing something special and I want to be a part of it."

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Raheem Floyd has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 175 CB chose the Gators over Missouri



“Gator Nation let’s ride 🐊” https://t.co/M0t18qtZz4 pic.twitter.com/XBgnbE0eBr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 7, 2026

Floyd had long been predicted to choose the Gators and was originally slated to announce his decision on July 1. However, Missouri made a significant late push, and he eventually pushed his commitment date back to Tuesday, reportedly due to state rules.

Nonetheless, Florida won out for Floyd's services.

Floyd was Florida's No. 1 target at corner during the 2027 cycle after he recorded 55 tackles and an interception as a junior, and likely rounds out Florida's recruiting at defensive back. The Gators currently hold pledges from four-star corner Amare Nugent, four-star corner Aamaury Fountain, four-star safety Kailib Dillard, four-star athlete Kamarion Johnson and three-star corner Kamauri Whitfield, who committed on Monday.

Johnson is projected to play safety, while Whitfield is projected to play star/nickel for the Gators.

Floyd's commitment also likely rounds out the Gators' 2027 recruiting efforts for the summer with 26 commits currently in the class. Positions to keep an eye on moving forward include edge rusher, where Florida does not have a traditional outside linebacker in the class and interior defensive line, where the Gators could add more depth.

Another position to watch is offensive line, where Florida has an opening after four-star Kennedee Jackson flipped to Georgia.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as eighth nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

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