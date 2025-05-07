Where Gators’ Walter Clayton Jr. Stands Heading Into NBA Combine
The 2025 NBA Combine is just around the corner. It will be taking place in Chicago and the Gators will have three of its starters involved in the combine, headlined by guard Walter Clayton Jr. He is just one of 75 players to receive an invite.
Clayton was the cornerstone piece of the Gators’ National Championship team. He played in 39 of the 40 games the Gators had this season. During those 39 games, he averaged 32.6 minutes, 18.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Clayton Jr. finished third as a Naismith College Player of the Year finalist with the Auburn Tigers’ Johni Broome finishing second and the Duke Blue Devils’ Cooper Flagg winning the award as a freshman.
According to Yahoo Sports, Clayton Jr. is projected to be drafted in the first round by the Orlando Magic with the 25th pick. Clayton Jr appeared almost Steph Curry-like at times during the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. While he did fade into the background a bit during the title game, he was able to help the Gators win with seven assists in that game alone.
Clayton Jr.’s NBA comparisons are Ben Gordon and Jordan Clarkson. Gordon is now retired but averaged almost 15 points a game for the Golden State Warriors. Clarkson is a current NBA point guard, playing for the Utah Jazz. He is averaging 16.2 points per game this season for Utah.
He can shoot from pretty much anywhere on the floor in quick fashion, allowing the ability to surprise defenders. This trait carried him through many of the Gators’ NCAA Tournament games. On top of that, he has the clutch gene. During many of those games, he was on fire during the final three minutes of each game. Even in the National Championship, when he was struggling to make any shot, Clayton nailed his first and only three in the final minutes to clinch the title.
A weakness for him could be his size. He is 6-foot-3, 195 pounds. He might have more trouble against NBA-sized talent. He will also need to be better with the ball. Sometimes he got too fancy with it.
Once he goes through the NBA Draft process and puts on a bit more weight, Clayton could be in a better position to succeed in the pros. The team who drafts him might have to also have patience with him as he develops.