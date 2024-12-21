Florida Gators Edge Scheduled to Visit SEC Rival
The Florida Gators look to be losing edge rusher TJ Searcy to the transfer portal after he played two seasons in Gainesville. Searcy may not move too far away as he is reportedly visiting the Auburn Tigers this weekend.
Searcy’s 247Sports transfer portal ranking comes in at No. 90 overall and 12th edge. Evaluating his accomplishments for the orange and blue, he’s clearly a quality player. Still, the Gators should not be overly concerned about losing Searcy and here are two reasons why.
First, the Gators are working with extensive NIL money. According to Saturday Down South’s Neil Blackmon, the buyout money once set aside to replace Billy Napier will go toward improving the Florida football roster, as his quote defines.
“Multiple sources close to the program told SDS that part of the logic in retaining Napier for 2025, as opposed to paying his $26.5-million buyout, half of which would have been due up front, was to use money raised for the buyout in the NIL space this offseason.”
Second, keep in mind that the teams currently competing in the College Football Playoff will see several players enter the transfer portal after their seasons conclude. Thus, even if the Gators do not find Searcy’s replacement from the current crop of players available, more talent will become available.
Third, prior to winning his fourth game in a row to close the season, head coach Billy Napier hinted that the Gators felt pretty good at edge and could still make additions.
"Wish TJ nothing by the best," said Napier. "And maybe we're not done there. We'll see. But just think it's a product of the world we're living in, right? So, TJ has done a great job for us. It's been a productive player. He's done a good job off the field. Really grown up a lot. Proud of him, nothing but respectful."
In the end, Florida loses a quality player in Searcy, but it will not be the Gators’ undoing and a comparable replacement should be coming to Gainesville.