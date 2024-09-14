Florida Gators Pregame Availability Report vs. Texas A&M
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators are less than two hours away from its SEC-opener against Texas A&M, the team’s final official availability report was released early Saturday afternoon.
The availability report, a new requirement by the SEC for league games, will replace a traditional depth chart for the rest of the season, per UF head coach Billy Napier.
Gators Illustrated previously broke down the SEC’s new rule and what that would mean for Florida.
“I think ultimately we’re just trying not to give out information relative to injuries," Napier said on Wednesday. "I think you’ve got a depth chart that we started the season with, you’ve got a pretty good guess in terms of what direction we would go leading into the game. This is all about gambling, right. It’s all about protecting the players, protecting the organization as a whole.
Both team's availability reports are listed below. The Gators’ known injuries are listed in parentheses. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. Gators Illustrated is inside the Swamp providing pregame, in-game and postgame coverage.
Florida Gators’ Availability Report (Scholarship-only)
Players listed as “out”:
- WR Ja’Quavion Fraziars (Lower body)
- WR Kahleil Jackson (Season-ending ACL injury)
- TE Keon Zipperer (Knee)
- DL Jamari Lyons (Season-ending broken ankle)
- DB Ja’Keem Jackson
- DB Asa Turner (Lower body)
Players listed as “game-time decision”:
- WR Andy Jean (Upper body)
- WR Eugene Wilson III
- EDGE TJ Searcy
- DB Devin Moore
Texas A&M Aggies’ Availability Report
Players listed as “out”:
- RB Rueben Owens
- OL Mark Nabou Jr.
- DB Tyreek Chappell
- DB Trey Jones III
Players listed as "game-time decision":
- QB Conner Weigman: Game-Time Decision
- LB Scooby Williams: Game-Time Decision