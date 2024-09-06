BREAKING: Florida Gators’ WR Kahleil Jackson Out for Season
GAINESVILLE, Fla.— Florida Gators’ wide receiver Kahleil Jackson, who was not listed on the team’s depth chart, will miss the remainder of the 2024 season with an ACL injury, according to a report by On3’s Keith Niebuhr.
In a post to his personal Instagram story, Jackson shared he had surgery on Friday, which went well.
“Surgery went good. Appreciate everybody that checked up on me,” Jackson wrote.
A former walk-on quarterback out of nearby Hawthorne High School, Jackson converted to receiver and eventually earned a scholarship and starting position ahead of the 2023 campaign.
As a redshirt sophomore, he recorded 21 receptions for 251 yards and a score last season. Against Miami to open this season, Jackson caught one pass for 13 yards. In his time last season, Jackson provided many highlight plays as a deep threat for Graham Mertz.
Heading into this season, Jackson discussed taking on a larger role both as a contributor on offense and as a leader for the team.
“I just bought into the program,” he said. “I did the work that was put on the table for me and I took it upon myself to do a little bit extra work, whether that was looking into the playbook, getting stronger, faster, doing my own stretching routines after practice and just keeping my body right.”
Jackson is also one of the many legacies who are on Florida’s roster. He is the son of former wide receiver Willie Jackson Jr., nephew of former running back Terry Jackson and grandson of former receiver Willie Jackson Sr. All of the Jacksons have donned the No. 22 jersey as Gators.
“Yeah those are kids that we have on our team that have a true feel for the history and the tradition of this place,” head coach Billy Napier said during fall camp. “That really understand that we are a part of families. I mean Kahleil Jackson. Think about how he grew up and all of those things that he observed. The stories that he’s been told and for him to wear 22 and to have Jackson on the back of (his jersey). We need more of that.”
In Jackson’s place, Florida will turn to Arizona State transfer Elijhah Badger, who was listed as a co-starter with Jackson last week, and Marcus Burke, who moved from the slot position to the backup spot behind Badger.
“I thought, in particular, he made a few plays Saturday and then I think this week you see just a little bit different level of confidence,” Napier said of Badger. “I think he settled in a little bit. Big move for him, obviously, big game to start the year, unsure of what it would be like and then for him to experience some success I think was a positive. He’s had a good week.”
Against Miami, Badger caught three passes for 43 yards in his Gator debut.
Florida continues its 2024 campaign with a matchup at home against FCS Samford on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Florida Gators Injury Report vs. Samford
Below is an injury report for the Gators against Samford. Known injuries are listed in parenthesis. All players are expected to miss Saturday’s game. (*Denotes season-ending injury)
- QB Graham Mertz (concussion)
- WR Ja’Quavion Fraziars (lower-body)
- WR Andy Jean (upper-body)
- WR Kahleil Jackson (ACL)*
- DL Jamari Lyons (ankle)*
- DL Joey Slackman - Out
- CB Devin Moore (shoulder)
- STAR Sharif Denson
- S Bryce Thornton
- S Asa Turner (lower-body)