Florida Gators Depth Chart Predictions/Position Previews: Tight End
With the Florida Gators 2024 fall camp concluded and attention turned to the season-opener against Miami, it’s time to take a look at the Gators’ depth chart.
Gators Illustrated gives its official depth chart prediction and previews each position. After previously analyzing the quarterbacks, running backs and receivers, we take a look at the tight ends.
“H” Tight End
Starter: Arlis Boardingham
Backups: Amir Jackson, Tony Livingston, Keon Zipperer
Reserves (*denotes walk-on): Gavin Hill, Scott Isacks*, Dawson Johnson*
“Y” Tight End
Starter: Hayden Hansen
Backups: Tony Livingston, Caleb Rillos*
Reserves (*denotes walk-on): Gavin Hill, Scott Isacks*, Dawson Johnson*
Position Outlook
There’s no question that there’s extreme confidence in the Gators’ tight ends going into the season, and it helps that both of the starting tight ends from last season return.
Leading the way are redshirt sophomores Arlis Boardingham and Hayden Hansen.
“Honestly, it starts with Arlis and Hayden,” said tight ends coach Russ Callaway. “They've taken a step forward in the leadership role. Last year was really the first time playing, and they've done a really good job of, okay, first year kind of jitters are out of the way, taking a step back, and then reinstalling the offense with confidence.”
Starting with Boardingham, the primary pass-catcher of the two, the former four-star recruit broke out after redshirting in his first season. The Van Nuys (Calif.) native led all UF tight ends with 26 catches for 289 yards and four touchdowns. His receptions and yardage were third on the team, and his touchdown reception total was tied for second.
He was named to the John Mackey Award Watch List going into this season.
Although there’s no question about his reliability in the passing game, Boardingham has made it a point of emphasis to improve his blocking ability.
“When I first got here, it was more so just understanding what to do, and now I feel like it’s all technique when it comes to blocking and just understanding how the defense plays well along with perfecting my technique,” he said.
His counterpart in Hansen is the opposite in that regard. A primary blocker, he’s been working on his receiving ability.
“I would tell you that I've made a lot more progress in the passing game, especially footwork, coming out of break, hitting those negative angles and stuff like that. I'm working on trusting my hands all the time,” Hansen said. “And, yeah, I was really working on all phases. I think I'm really close to putting it all together, and I'm really excited."
Hansen has also made great strides in the weight room and provides great size at the position standing at 6 feet 7 inches and weighing 267 pounds.
“Personally, before (Tyler Miles) came in my top speed was, I think it was 20.3 miles per hour. Back about two months ago, I was 20.9 miles per hour. I was one away from 21. It just shows that it works. My maxes went up about 15 pounds everywhere. It just works" he said.
This oppositeness has led the Boardingham and Hansen to aid each other.
“We go into the meeting room and we’re going through the film and it’s just little things that I might know because of my background playing receiver a lot, and his background about being a blocker this whole past year,” Boardingham said. “Just giving me the technique and the technical things that he does and the technical things I do.”
Behind Boardingham and Hansen, a coin flip could be determined to see who’s next on the depth chart.
A standout during fall camp has been Amir Jackson, a summer enrollee. The 6-foot-5, 228-pound true freshman has quickly acclimated to the college game and is poised to be a major rotational piece.
“He's getting along very quickly. I'm really proud of him,” Hansen said. “I'm always making sure I'm there to help him, because I was in his shoes once. Kid's got a crazy frame. Once he puts it all together, he's gonna be dangerous. He's gonna be really dangerous.”
Despite the inexperience, he may be thrown onto the field sooner rather than later due to injuries in the room.
Tony Livingston, who is expected to play a role immediately behind Boardingham and Hansen, was seen in a non-contact jersey prior to the Gators’ second and final scrimmage. Once he’s fully healthy, he’ll be a consistent factor in the rotation at both spots.
Additionally, redshirt freshman Gavin Hill, who made the switch over from the defensive line group, was nursing an upper-body injury during camp. And, there’s veteran Keon Zipperer, who is coming back from a serious knee injury a year ago and seems to still be easing back into his role.
Still, his veteran presence has benefitted the room.
“He's a really hard worker. He's taking everything he can, any approach he can, to get back on the field,” Hansen said. “And again, it's just a veteran presence in the room that really helps us. If we need questions, we turn to him and ask. He's been here for five years now (Class of '19), so it's just good to have guys like that in the room. We're going to support him until he gets back healthy."
There’s also Air Force transfer walk-on Caleb Rillos, who’s better suited as a blocker but could see the field in certain packages after Jackson and Livingston.
Overall, this is arguably the deepest tight end room head coach Billy Napier has had in his time with Florida. Callaway would agree.
“I feel really good about our room, and most importantly, all those guys -- to me, this is the first time in that room and in this team that we can truly say we have the Gator mentality,” he said. “I can look in that room and say, hey, he's got that Gator in him. He's got the growth mindset that we want. He's got the work ethic. I think ultimately that's the biggest difference, not only in our room, but our offensive unit, and I'm super excited.”