Florida Gators Running Backs Preview after Fall Camp
With the Florida Gators 2024 fall camp concluded and attention turned to the season-opener against Miami, it’s time to take a look at the Gators’ depth chart.
Gators Illustrated gives its official prediction and a preview for each position group. After previously analyzing the quarterbacks, up next are the running backs.
Depth Chart Prediction
Starter: Montrell Johnson Jr. (Injured) OR Treyaun Webb
Backups: Treyaun Webb, Ja’Kobi Jackson, Jadan Baugh, KD Daniels
Reserves (*denotes walk-on): Cam Carroll, Anthony Rubio*
Position Outlook
There’s no question that once he’s healthy, Montrell Johnson Jr. is the clear-cut starter at running back for the Gators.
A two-year starter for Florida and a one-year starter for Louisiana, he has rushed for at least 800 yards and five touchdowns in each of his collegiate seasons.
However, Johnson Jr.’s starting spot for the season-opener could be in jeopardy due to a knee injury that required a minor procedure. He’s considered week-to-week and is expected to participate in practice in a limited capacity leading up to the season-opener.
There’s still a chance he’ll play against Miami on August 31st, but if he is to miss the game, the Gators will turn to a four-man group of talented but inexperienced backs, which has led to an open competition for snaps in Johnson Jr.'s absence.
“I do think that the four other kids have had fantastic training camps, and it is extremely competitive. Like, I couldn’t tell you who’s running out there next right now,” said UF head coach Billy Napier.
Seemingly leading the way has been rising sophomore Treyaun Webb, who was the third option last season behind Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne. He recorded 163 total rushing yards and two scores on only 26 carries, which isn’t a lot in the grand scheme, but it is important to note that his 6.3 yards-per-carry led all backs with at least 20 carries.
His experience, albeit brief, to go with his ability to protect the quarterback on passing plays is a major standout in comparison to the rest of the room.
“Treyaun Webb has game experience, and I trust him. He is by far the best protector,” Napier said. “He’s tough. He’s durable. He’s smart.”
A pleasant surprise in the room has been the emergence of Ja’Kobi Jackson, a redshirt junior who played three seasons at Cahoma Community College before joining the Gators last season.
“I think he got overlooked a little bit. It's a really good evaluation by the personnel department. We were looking for a fifth back this time last year. Nick McDonald is one of our assistant DPPs. Right now he is the DPP. He brought Ja’Kobi to the table,” Napier said. “And I can still remember sitting in the staff room and we sent Coach (Jabbar) Juluke to see him on the road. We took a chance on the guy, and I would tell you, man, he's made us right. He's proved us right.”
He wasn’t expected to play a major role in the rotation, especially with Webb, a former blue-chip recruit, returning and two more blue-chip freshmen joining the team. However, back-to-back strong scrimmages along with consistency in practice has led to him being a major contender for snaps.
Just ask former UF defensive lineman Steven Harris, who was in attendance for the entire second scrimmage.
“Ja’Kobi Jackon looks like an every down back,” Harris said on the Hightop Sports podcast. “When I saw him today, the way he moves, the way he runs, I said he reminds me of Frank Gore.”
Rounding out the four-man battle behind Johnson Jr. are a pair of true freshmen in Jadan Baugh and KD Daniels, and both provide different twists to the room. Baugh, standing at 6-foot-1-inch and weighing 227 pounds, is the power back, while Daniels is more of the speedy back.
Despite the difference in play style, both had tremendous success in their high school careers.
Baugh, a top-15 running back in the 2024 recruiting class, rushed for over 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior, and he also arrived in Gainesville with experience at receiver and quarterback.
Meanwhile, Daniels, a top-10 running back in his class, rushed for over 2,700 yards and 29 touchdowns, which helped West Point to a MHSAA 5A state title. As a result, he was named the MHSAA 5A Mr. Football and Mississippi Gatorade Football Player of the Year.
Both have found success in scrimmages with long runs and have had success as receivers out of the backfield.
Overall, having a deep running back room is nothing to complain about, especially considering Johnson Jr.’s injury and the uncertainty regarding his availability for the season opener. The inexperience hurts, but the talent is there for this to be one of the top position groups on the team.
That being said, there’s still some lessons to be learned by Jackson, Baugh and Daniels, especially when it comes to playing without the ball, Napier explained. Mainly, recognizing and then picking up blitzes was something Napier mentioned.
“I’m watching Jadan Baugh and Ja’Kobi (Jackson) and KD (Daniels) in these two scrimmages, we feel good about that room,” Napier said. “They’re young. They’re inexperienced. It’s important for those players to understand that they have to play without the ball.”
Overall, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if Napier doesn’t make an official announcement on Johnson Jr.’s availability for the Miami game until the week of the matchup. If Johnson Jr. does miss the first game, it also wouldn’t be a surprise if he misses the Gators’ game against Samford the following week.
No matter Johnson Jr.’s availability, the Gators should feel confident about the deep room behind him despite the inexperience.