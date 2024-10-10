DJ Lagway, Cam Ward Release Trading Cards for Hurricane Milton Relief Effort
In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Florida Gators quarterback D.J. Lagway and Miami quarterback Cam Ward are putting together an effort to raise funds for the relief effort.
The two quarterbacks partnered with Leaf Trading Cards to create exclusive trading cards. All proceeds from the cards sold will go to Hurricane Milton relief.
Cards are available until Oct. 17 and go for $9.99 each. Cards will ship out two to three weeks after that final sale date.
Hurricane Milton barreled into the west coast of Florida on Wednesday, making landfall around Siesta Key - near Sarasota. The storm came through less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene, giving people no time to recover.
Over 3 million people are without power and at least five people have been killed. South Florida, notably the Palm Beach County area, was ravaged by tornados before the hurricane even made landfall.
It’s certainly a good way to put Name, Image and Likeness to good use. This type of relief effort wasn’t even possible a few years ago.
Imagine it’s 2004, one of the crazier hurricane seasons for many in Florida and Chris Leak is theoretically able to use his brand to help raise relief funds. That could have been huge. This is really a new way for college athletes can use NIL for the greater good.
There should be plenty of suitors interested in getting these cards. On the Miami side, Cam Ward is a Heisman frontrunner.
Meanwhile, Lagway has been dubbed as one of the next big stars to come to the University of Florida. In his senior year in high school, Lagway was named the 2023 National Gatorade Player of the Year and the 2023 MaxPreps Player of the Year.
He was also ranked the No. 1 quarterback in the country in his recruiting class on 247 Sports.