Stricklin Releases Statement on Trump's Executive Order
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on college athletics aimed at prohibiting pay-for-play payments from third parties while preserving amateurism in the sport, Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin released his endorsement of the order.
“The attention President Trump and congressional leaders are giving to the future of college athletics is welcomed and appreciated," Stricklin wrote. "Yesterday’s executive order underscores the growing recognition in Washington of the need to modernize the collegiate model while preserving the educational and competitive opportunities it provides to student-athletes nationwide.
“At the University of Florida, we remain committed to supporting our student-athletes in every aspect of their development. We’re encouraged by the White House’s and Congress’s engagement and look forward to working with policymakers, the SEC, and our peers across college sports to shape thoughtful solutions that ensure the long-term strength and sustainability of college athletics.”
Titled "Saving College Sports," President Trump's order is aimed at establishing extra guidelines for college athletics, most notably clarifying that student-athletes are amateurs and not employees while also banning third-party, pay-for-play payments.
Additionally, the order aims to expand scholarship counts and overall roster spots for women's athletics programs and non-revenue sports.
“A national solution is urgently needed to prevent this situation from deteriorating beyond repair and to protect non-revenue sports, including many women’s sports, that comprise the backbone of intercollegiate athletics, drive American superiority at the Olympics and other international competitions, and catalyze hundreds of thousands of student-athletes to fuel American success in myriad ways,” President Trump said in a press release released by the White House.
President Trump's executive order comes in the midst of rapid change in college athletics, which includes the recent implementation of revenue share for athletes and an attempt to cut roster counts for various sports. While revenue share has arrived, NIL is here to stay, as well.
“Attempting to create some guardrails and shelter from litigation, colleges have adopted a new regime, deciding to pay athletes directly and simultaneously limit the total number of athletes on their campuses," President Trump added. "Given that the new roster limits, by exceeding the scholarship limits they replace, will increase the potential number of scholarships available in many sports, this opportunity must be utilized to strengthen and expand non-revenue sports.
"Simultaneously, the third-party market of pay-for-play inducements must be eliminated before its insatiable demand for resources dries up support for non-revenue sports. Otherwise, a crucial American asset will be lost.”