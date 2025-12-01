Florida Gators HC Jon Sumrall Contract Details
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall was introduced by athletic director Scott Stricklin in his new position on Monday.
"We had options. We had choices," Sumrall said. "My wife and I, we sat down and we chose Florida. We made that decision. Florida had to choose us, but we chose it back."
After the press conference, Florida Gators on SI received the Memorandum of Understanding between Sumrall and UF.
Here are the main takeaways of Sumrall's contract with Florida.
Salary, Buyout Info, Assistants and Staff
Sumrall signed a six-year, $44.7 million contract with the Gators on Sunday, which averages out to $7.45 million per year through Dec. 31, 2031.
Should Sumrall be terminated without cause, UF would owe 70 percent of the total remaining annualized compensation in equal monthly installments through the remainder of his term. The buyout is subject to offset should Sumrall accept an NFL or Division I coaching or front office position after a termination.
Should Sumrall terminate the contract himself to take another job, UF would be entitled to damages. UF would be entitled to $10 million in 2026, $8 million in 2027, $3 million in 2028, $2 million in 2029, $1 million in 2031 and zero dollars thereafter.
Half of those dollars would be paid within 12 months of accepting employment with the other half due within the following 12 months.
Sumrall will receive a minimum budget of $16.3 million from UF to hire assistant coaches and a support staff.
Program Support
While NIL funds were not disclosed, UF vowed to be competitive to support Sumrall and his program.
"The University shall continue to make consistent efforts to provide nationall-compettive resources to support the Football program, including for player retention and acquisition," the MOU read. "For each Contract Year during the Term, the University shall equip the Program with economic resources, including facilitating from third-arty sources funds for name, image and likeness opportunities, providing revenue-sharing initiatives, and/or relating funding, to allow the Team to continue to compete nationally on the field and in recruiting."
Incentives
Sumrall has multiple performance incentives related to the College Football Playoff, SEC championship, coach of the year awards and academic performance by the Players.
A breakdown of each can be found below.
POSTSEASON (Max. $6.5 million)
CFP Incentives
Amount (Non-Cumulative)
CFP Championship Game Win
$5 million
CFP Championship Game Appearance
$3.75 million
CFP Semifinal Game Appearance
$3 million
CFP Quarterinal Game Appearance
$2 million
CFP 1st Round Appearance/Bye
$1.25 million
Non-CFP Bowl Appearance
$100,000
SEC Incentives
Amount
SEC Championship Game Win
$1.5 million
SEC Championship Game Appearance
$250,000
AWARDS (Max. $150,000)
The MOU requires these awards to be from nationally recognized polls or associations such as AFCA, AP, Sporting News, Bear Bryant, Walter Camp, ESPN, Eddie Robinson, Maxwell, George Munger, Bobby Dodd or Sporting News.
Coach of the Year
Cumulative
SEC Coach of the Year
$50,000
National Coach of the Year
$100,000
ACADEMICS (Max. $100,000)
Academic Progress Rate (APR)
Non-Cumulative
Single-year team APR of 965+
$100,000
Single-year team APR of 950+
$75,000
Single-year team APR of 940+
$50,000