Florida Gators HC Jon Sumrall Contract Details

Jon Sumrall was introduced as the new head coach of the Florida Gators on Monday.

Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin and Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall pose with a Florida Gators jersey during the press conference.
Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin and Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall pose with a Florida Gators jersey during the press conference. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall was introduced by athletic director Scott Stricklin in his new position on Monday.

"We had options. We had choices," Sumrall said. "My wife and I, we sat down and we chose Florida. We made that decision. Florida had to choose us, but we chose it back."

After the press conference, Florida Gators on SI received the Memorandum of Understanding between Sumrall and UF.

Here are the main takeaways of Sumrall's contract with Florida.

Salary, Buyout Info, Assistants and Staff

Sumrall signed a six-year, $44.7 million contract with the Gators on Sunday, which averages out to $7.45 million per year through Dec. 31, 2031.

Should Sumrall be terminated without cause, UF would owe 70 percent of the total remaining annualized compensation in equal monthly installments through the remainder of his term. The buyout is subject to offset should Sumrall accept an NFL or Division I coaching or front office position after a termination.

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall talks during the press conference at the Heavener Football Training Center at the Unive
Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall talks during the press conference at the Heavener Football Training Center at the University of Florida. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Should Sumrall terminate the contract himself to take another job, UF would be entitled to damages. UF would be entitled to $10 million in 2026, $8 million in 2027, $3 million in 2028, $2 million in 2029, $1 million in 2031 and zero dollars thereafter.

Half of those dollars would be paid within 12 months of accepting employment with the other half due within the following 12 months.

Sumrall will receive a minimum budget of $16.3 million from UF to hire assistant coaches and a support staff.

Program Support

While NIL funds were not disclosed, UF vowed to be competitive to support Sumrall and his program.

"The University shall continue to make consistent efforts to provide nationall-compettive resources to support the Football program, including for player retention and acquisition," the MOU read. "For each Contract Year during the Term, the University shall equip the Program with economic resources, including facilitating from third-arty sources funds for name, image and likeness opportunities, providing revenue-sharing initiatives, and/or relating funding, to allow the Team to continue to compete nationally on the field and in recruiting."

Incentives

Sumrall has multiple performance incentives related to the College Football Playoff, SEC championship, coach of the year awards and academic performance by the Players.

A breakdown of each can be found below.

POSTSEASON (Max. $6.5 million)

CFP Incentives

Amount (Non-Cumulative)

CFP Championship Game Win

$5 million

CFP Championship Game Appearance

$3.75 million

CFP Semifinal Game Appearance

$3 million

CFP Quarterinal Game Appearance

$2 million

CFP 1st Round Appearance/Bye

$1.25 million

Non-CFP Bowl Appearance

$100,000

SEC Incentives

Amount

SEC Championship Game Win

$1.5 million

SEC Championship Game Appearance

$250,000

AWARDS (Max. $150,000)

The MOU requires these awards to be from nationally recognized polls or associations such as AFCA, AP, Sporting News, Bear Bryant, Walter Camp, ESPN, Eddie Robinson, Maxwell, George Munger, Bobby Dodd or Sporting News.

Coach of the Year

Cumulative

SEC Coach of the Year

$50,000

National Coach of the Year

$100,000

ACADEMICS (Max. $100,000)

Academic Progress Rate (APR)

Non-Cumulative

Single-year team APR of 965+

$100,000

Single-year team APR of 950+

$75,000

Single-year team APR of 940+

$50,000

Published
