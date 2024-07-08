Florida Gators SEC Media Days Participants Announced
The three Florida Gators football players who will join head coach Billy Napier for the 2024 SEC Media Days have been announced.
Quarterback Graham Mertz, running back Montrell Johnson Jr. and linebacker Shemar James will join Napier in Dallas on Wednesday, July 17.
Florida will participate in the third of four days alongside Texas's Steve Sarkisian, Alabama's Kalen DeBoer and Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby.
Florida's portion is set to begin at 1:45 p.m. EST with television coverage on SEC Network.
Heading into the 2024 campaign, the Gators approach difficult waters with the nation's toughest schedule all while coming off three-straight losing seasons, two of which under Napier.
However, Florida is also in a position to surprise some people with Mertz, Johnson Jr. and James alongside a slew of talented youngsters and newcomers on the roster.
Mertz returns to Florida for his sixth and final season of college football after a career-year in 2023. He put up a career-high 2,903 yards and 20 touchdowns against only three interceptions.
His 72.9 completion percentage and 239 consecutive passes without an interception set season program records.
Despite an opportunity to enter the NFL Draft early, Johnson Jr. elected to return to Florida as the clear No. 1 back following Trevor Etienne's transfer to Georgia.
Johnson has rushed for at least 800 yards in all three years he's been in college, including the last two in Gainesville.
Meanwhile, James returns to the field after a knee injury against Georgia ended his 2023 campaign prematurely.
After a major overhaul on defense with multiple high-profile transfers, blue chip recruits and three new defensive staff members, James enters his junior year as a major leader.
The 2024 season begins with a matchup at home against in-state rival Miami at 3:30 p.m. Television coverage can be found on ABC.