Former Florida Gators Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal
Former Florida Gators linebacker Chief Borders has re-entered the transfer portal after just-one year with the Nebraska Cornhuskers according to a report from On3's Pete Nakos.
Borders originally signed with Florida as a member of the Class of 2021. He was rated a three-star linebacker, ranked No. 102 at his position by 247 Sports.
He saw action in 12 games for the Gators in 2022, making two tackles. He played in all-12 games for the Cornhuskers, recording nine tackles according to his Huskers' bio.
Obviously an excellent student, Nakos reported that Borders will enter the portal as a graduate transfer after spending three years in college.
Borders wasn't the only former Gator to leave for Nebraska following the 2022 season. Like Borders, former Gators defensive back Corey Collier transferred to the Cornhuskers. He also re-entered the portal after just one season in Nebraska.
He played in five games for the Cornhuskers in 2023 without recording a tackle.
The Gators have been relatively quiet in the post-spring portal window. However, they've been working on getting the nation's No. 1 interior line prospect, and he is expected to make a decision in the near future.
Florida recently hosted USC transfer Jason Zandamela, who is rated as the top remaining interior offensive lineman transfer in the country, according to On3.
He played high school Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International and UCF and Florida immediately became the two schools to watch for Zandamela’s transfer. He visited UCF from April 23-24 before visiting Florida that weekend. Zandamela will reportedly make his final decision between the two programs in the next week.