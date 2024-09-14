Florida Gators vs. Texas A&M X-Factors
As trite as the term X-factors is when it pertains to sports, it applies to just about every-single football game. Especially when the Texas A&M Aggies roll into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, they face a Florida Gators team still trying to find itself.
Actually, after a loss to Notre Dame and beatdown of McNeese State, the Aggies continue to search for any clue as to their own identity. This matchup could boil down to not just the known talents, but others and concepts as a whole.
Bigger May Not Be Better
If you peruse the Texas A&M two-deep depth chart this week, something will immediately jump off the page. Florida cornerbacks will face five of the TAMU's receivers that each stand six-feet or taller. Moreover, three of those players weigh at least 195 pounds.
That lends itself to looking at how Florida will need to defend. With the size disparity, the Gators can expect 50/50 balls and underneath passes that places the pressure on the Gators to make tackles. If not, those digs, slants, screens, will lead to chunk plays if the corner fails to make a play.
Furthermore, the Aggies' defensive line boasts a starting group that hovers around an average weight of 290 pounds. They will attempt to meet Florida with force. Instead of countering with power, Florida needs to try to use footwork, movement and burst.
Weather
The forecast calls for a hot, rainy afternoon, with temperatures around ninety. Now, the Aggies play in Texas' heart which is statistically hotter than Florida. However, the humidity will favor the Gators. If you see mass substitutions and cramping, The Swamp claimed another set of victims. As mentioned, Texas A&M lives up to the " everything is bigger in Texas" mantra.
Yet that size becomes an anchor when facing a faster team in the soggy soup. Florida can use the elements to their advantage. With the majority of the roster calling the state home, they fully understand the conditions and how to survive them. Akin to a boxing match, the Gators can succeed with quick strikes and pace, with the opportunity to drag the Aggies into deep water.
Outlook
Florida, from a talent standpoint, isn't as bad as people think they are. Conversely, too many overrate the TAMU win over McNeese State as some sort of watershed moment. Both things look true. Florida should play better while Texas A&M could play worse. The home loss to Notre Dame looks especially bad after the Irish turn around and lose to Northern Illinois. Similarly, each team could play much worse and the contest morphed into a battle of attrition earlier than originally thought.