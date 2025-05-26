96 Days Until Kickoff: Who is Best Florida Gator to wear No. 96?
As the 2025-2026 college football season approaches, Gators on SI will be recognizing some of the top players to suit up in the Florida Gators' orange and blue.
Since Florida kicks off their season against Long Island University in 96 days, let's take a look at some of the best players in program history to wear No.96.
Tim Newton (1981-1984)
While he was a bit undersized for a defensive tackle (6-foot, 280 pounds), the Orlando native played with enough tenacity to leave Gainesville as one of the most decorated defensive linemen in program history
Newton helped anchor a Florida defense that gave up just 15.5 points per game en route to their first SEC title (later vacated) in 1984. Throughout his time as a Gator, Newton was a two-time All-SEC selection and was named a Second-Team All-American in 1984.
After leaving Florida, Newton went on to have a lengthy nine-year NFL career after being selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round. Newton made an immediate impact, earning a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie team in 1985. He played in 108 regular season games, also spending time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs before retiring in 1993.
He'd make the list just by having one of the best nicknames in sports - "The Icebox"
Jeff Roth (1985-1989)
Shortly after Newton left for the NFL, Jeff Roth stepped in to hold down the fort, carving out his own impressive career wearing No. 96.
In 1985, Roth was a Second-Team Freshman All-American while helping lead the Gators to a 9-1-1 record, finishing the season No.5 in the AP Poll. That season, he racked up 44 tackles, six sacks and seven tackles-for-loss.
By the time his career at Florida was over, Roth earned two All-SEC selections (1987,1988) while finishing with the most tackles-for-loss (44) and third-most sacks (17) in program history.
The 6-foot-3 and 260-pound defensive lineman was later selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round of the 1989 NFL draft. His time in the NFL was relatively brief, also spending time with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins before ending his career with the Orlando Predators.
William Green (2008-2001)
While Green may not have the individual accolades that Newton and Roth do, he is the only player on the list to win a National Championship.
During his true freshman campaign, Green was a key special-teams contributor during the Gators’ 2008 National Championship winning season. That season, the Alabama native played in 13 games, blocking a punt while also finishing with a sack and two tackles-for-loss.
Through four seasons at Florida, Green played in 53 games, starting four while totaling 53 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks. During his final year with the program, he was voted as a team captain and earned the Iron Gator Strength and Conditioning Award.
Florida kicks off against Long Island at The Swamp on August 30th