Florida Gators quarterback Aaron Philo was willing to do whatever it took to help the Gators finish their home schedule with a victory.

That meant using his legs when opportunities presented themselves, taking hits in the pocket and putting his body on the line in critical situations. Philo's efforts helped Florida rally past Vanderbilt 34-27 on Saturday , giving the Gators another comeback victory during a season that has tested the team's ability to respond to adversity.

“At the end of the day, I'm a competitor. I'll do whatever it takes to win. That's what I had to do, so I'm going to lay it on the line every time,” Philo said after the game.

The Gators found themselves trailing at halftime after Vanderbilt scored 15 points in the second quarter to take a 24-17 lead. It was another opportunity for Florida to show its resilience, something Philo said the team has become familiar with throughout the season.

Rather than allowing the deficit to affect the team's confidence, Philo reminded his teammates that they had already been in similar situations.

“I told the guys at halftime, this isn't anything new to us,” Philo said. “I think we had some confidence being in that situation. We've done it before, and we did it again.”

Philo helped Florida get back into the game with his second rushing touchdown of the afternoon, tying the score at 24 in the third quarter. The quarterback continued to embrace contact and make plays with his legs, something that has become an important part of his game as he has taken over the starting role.

When asked where his willingness to run through contact comes from, Philo pointed to the demands of the position and the importance of making the necessary play.

“Sometimes you've got to put your head down and get the first down,” Philo said. “I'm not going to avoid contact.”

Philo also connected with Eric Singleton Jr. for one of Florida's biggest offensive plays of the afternoon. Singleton finished with six receptions for 117 yards, providing the Gators with a downfield threat that had been difficult to establish consistently throughout the season.

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Philo goes DOWNTOWN to Eric Singleton 💥 pic.twitter.com/wStbjXTWH8 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 21, 2026

For Philo, seeing Singleton put together that kind of performance was especially rewarding after watching the receiver work through injuries and a challenging year.

“It makes me so happy for him, man. He's just put his head down and worked all season,” Philo said. “So just seeing the kind of day he had today, he really deserves it…I'm super proud of him for persevering through everything.”

The connection was something the two had discussed throughout the week. Philo said he made sure Singleton knew the opportunity to make a big play was coming.

Despite the victory, Philo was not interested in overlooking the mistakes Florida made offensively. The quarterback pointed to missed opportunities in the passing game, including an overthrown ball to Dallas Wilson in the end zone and an earlier missed connection on a designed rollout.

“We still left so much more out there today,” Philo said.

Philo credited head coach Jon Sumrall for holding the team accountable even after wins, emphasizing that Florida cannot become satisfied with its performance simply because it came away with the result.

“We still have so much we can get better at, so focus on the positive, but we've got to keep getting better from the negative things and just keep building because there's so much more out there for us,” Philo said.

The quarterback also praised Florida's defense for delivering a critical stop late in the game after he missed an opportunity on fourth down. The Gators got the ball back and eventually scored the go-ahead touchdown, with Philo making sure to acknowledge the defensive players afterward.

“When we got the stop it was definitely like, whew, a sign of relief almost. It was awesome,” Philo said. “We got the ball and then we went down and scored. But I went up to the defense, and I was like, thank you, guys.”

Florida now turns its attention to the regular-season finale against Florida State. Philo knows the rivalry will bring a different level of intensity, but the message remains the same as the Gators look to finish the season strong.

“It's a huge rivalry…They're going to be fired up. They're going to play extremely hard, so we've got to be ready to play,” Philo said.