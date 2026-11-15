Aaron Philo Opens Up About Difficult Stretch After Leading Gators to Kentucky Win

After losing the starting job and watching the Florida Gators struggle over the previous two weeks, Aaron Philo got another opportunity to help his team get back on track.

He made the most of it.

Philo completed 16 of 24 passes for 119 yards while adding 102 yards on 15 carries. He scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping the Gators earn a much-needed road victory, 21-14.

“It’s just been a tough couple of weeks. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t,” Philo said after the win. “So I think it was just all those emotions coming out and laying it all on the line tonight and getting the win.”

Florida turned to Philo after a difficult stretch for its offense. He had been replaced as the starter against Georgia before watching Tramell Jones Jr. take the majority of the snaps against Oklahoma. Rather than allowing the situation to discourage him, Philo continued working and eventually earned another opportunity.

When asked about the satisfaction of contributing so effectively as a runner, Philo made it clear that his priority was doing whatever Florida needed.

One of his most memorable plays came on a 48-yard run that included a spin move to evade a defender.

“Honestly, I don’t know if I’ve ever done that before, but it worked,” Philo said.

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Asked whether the move was something he had practiced, Philo responded, “No, just straight vertical.”

His performance also provided an encouraging update on his health. Philo had dealt with a shoulder issue in recent weeks, but said he felt back to full strength after the Kentucky game.

The quarterback also acknowledged that Florida's offense needed time to settle into the game. Early penalties repeatedly stalled drives, but the Gators eventually cleaned up those mistakes and found a rhythm.

Philo credited his family and faith with helping him navigate the difficult stretch.

He also took time to recognize teammate Bailey Stockton, who continued playing through pain during the game. Philo described Stockton as one of his best friends and praised his willingness to keep putting everything on the line for the team.

“Words can’t describe, like, how I feel about him,” Philo said. “Super grateful for him and what he does for this team.”

Philo's 102 rushing yards also put him in a notable place in Florida history. He became the first Gators quarterback to rush for at least 100 yards in a game since Anthony Richardson.

“Pretty cool,” Philo said when asked about the accomplishment.

For Florida, the victory was an important step toward finishing the season on a stronger note. For Philo, it was an opportunity to respond to adversity, demonstrate his value to the offense and help the Gators earn a win when they needed one.