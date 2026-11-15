Philo Makes Case to Remain Gators' Starting QB with Career Night Against Kentucky

Aaron Philo stood on Kroger Field just minutes after helping lead Florida to a crucial 21-14 upset over No. 11 Kentucky, and with him were plenty of emotions.

Battered after rushing for a career-high 102 yards as Florida turned to a quarterback-run-heavy offense in the second half. Relieved after a bounce-back effort after being benched two weeks ago in the loss to Georgia.

As he stood next to a just-as-emotional Jon Sumrall, his mind was not on his personal success or his struggles over the last month.

They were on his teammates.

"Man, I just love this team," Philo said in his postgame interview. "This is a special group of guys. I'll lay it on the line for them every time."

Lay it on the line he did.

Lots of emotions in a tough win 🥹🐊



Aaron Philo and Jon Sumrall put their all in it for Florida 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AN1r79n2wi — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 15, 2026

Philo rushed for 102 yards, one touchdown and one two-point coversion as the Gators likely knocked Kentucky out of the College Football Playoff while clinching bowl eligibility. The stats, which made him Florida's first quarterback with 100 yards rushing in a game since Anthony Richardson in 2022, were impressive. How he did it was even more impressive.

Trailing 7-2 at halftime and pressure continuing to mount after losing his last three starts and the position he originally won in fall camp, Philo turned a major corner with his legs in the third quarter.

An 11-yard run on third-and-seven in the third quarter set up a Jadan Baugh touchdown run to take a lead, which was capped off by a two-point conversion by Philo. He followed that up a drive later with a 28-yard run after spinning past two Kentucky defenders on a scramble, eventually leading to a field goal after Kentucky retook the lead.

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"Whatever it took tonight, that’s what I was gonna do,” Philo said.

His fourth quarter was just as impressive. A pair of third-down conversions — a 15-yard run on third-and-five and a six-yard run on third-and-four — early in the fourth quarter led to his two-yard touchdown to give Florida the lead back. It also marked Philo's first touchdown since a touchdown pass to Bailey Stockton early in the loss to South Carolina on Oct. 10.

"I thought he ran with confidence, and toughness, physicality," Sumrall said. "You know, when your quarterback takes some of the shots he takes that he did tonight, I think it kind of bleeds through to the rest of your team. Like, man, that guy guy's laying on the line. And the way he laid on the line tonight was the way we need everybody to lay on the line, and I think he did a phenomenal job of competing."

Running with confidence may be the most important part of Philo's performance as he won his first start in over a month. Confidence, in general, is key.

Looking like a cool, calm and collected facilitator who rarely made mistakes early in the season, Philo was anything but a threat offensively in losses to Missouri and South Carolina. An injury held him out of the win over Texas, only for him to be pulled two weeks later against Georgia after throwing two interceptions, including a wacky underhanded throw as he tripped, in three drives. He was promptly benched for Tramell Jones Jr. and only played one snap in the loss to Oklahoma last week.

Admitting that he thought Philo's confidence was shot after the loss to Georgia, Sumrall elected to give Philo another shot at the job this week following Jones Jr.'s own struggles against the Sooners. Jones Jr. got the full game against Oklahoma barring "something catastrophic early," Sumrall said. This week was Philo's turn, and he made the most of it in a key win.

"It's just been a tough couple of weeks. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t," Philo said. "So I think it was just all those emotions coming out and laying it all on the line tonight and getting the win.”

Aaron Philo's 102 rushing yards against Kentucky were a career-high. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

As the season comes to a close, Florida will still have a decision to make at quarterback. While Saturday's win was a step forward, there is no guarantee this is Philo's job going into the offseason, and with the NCAA Transfer Portal available, the Gators could go shopping if they deem it necessary. Other major needs — Florida will need to revamp its offensive line and possible rebuild its secondary through the portal this offseason — could be bigger priorities than quarterback.

Those discussions will come in time, but Philo will have two more games in the regular season to make his case for 2027. The key, Sumrall said, is simple: Philo needs to be himself.

"He doesn't have to try to be Superman," Sumrall said. "He just needs to be the best version of Aaron Philo."

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