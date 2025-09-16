Mizell Showing He Can Be a Difference Maker for Gators
Despite a disappointing performance against LSU, the Florida Gators' offense still had a handful of positives to take away. One of those positives was redshirt sophomore receiver Aidan Mizell.
“He played more Saturday, and I thought he was productive,” Gators head coach Billy Napier said on Monday.
Mizell hauled in three passes for 41 receiving yards and had the only touchdown on the night for the Gators in their conference opener. He was also the highest graded offensive player for Florida by PFF, earning himself an 88.7 grade. It wasn’t even close, either. The next closest was tight end Tony Livingston, who received a 70.3 grade.
Mizell had the best showing, even though he was one of the least-used players in passing situations. According to PFF, he was on the field for just nine passing plays. In comparison, five players logged 50 or more snaps on passing plays.
That is too large a difference to be justified when reviewing the box score.
Wilson III only had two catches for 10 yards, and Sturdivant had two more yards (43) on the same number of catches as Mizell (three). Additionally, running back Jadan Baugh and tight end Hayden Hansen both had more than double the number of catches (seven) that Mizell had against LSU. Yet, Baugh produced just 18 more yards than Mizell, and Hansen only recorded nine more yards.
However, one reason Mizell may not have been as involved in the offense against LSU is that he is slowly easing back into action after injury. The third-year player was dealt an injury during fall camp this offseason, which led to him missing the first game of the season against LIU. He only made his 2025 debut in Week Two.
Moreover, Napier stated on Monday that Mizell can be a difference maker for the team, but only when he is healthy and available to play.
“Look, Aidan, when he's available, he's been impactful, right?” Napier responded when asked about Mizell earning more playing time. “So, it's one of the keys for him to continue to be a successful football player. We need him to be available, because he can make a difference in the game for us.”
Based on these comments from Napier, Mizell needs to see an increased workload this weekend if he is healthy. The offense clearly needs a boost, and Mizell has big-time playmaking ability, whether that be in the short game or on deep shots.