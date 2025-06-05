An Update on Gators' DL Stephon Shivers
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- On Wednesday, it was reported that an unnamed Florida Gators freshman football player was arrested on a false imprisonment charge, a third-degree felony.
On Thursday, it was confirmed that the player was early-enrollee defensive lineman Stephon Shivers, who had first been unnamed due to being 17 years old and being charged as a juvenile.
Shivers has been placed on house arrest after his initial court appearance on Thursday, according to The Gainesville Sun's Kevin Brockway. Shivers will not wear an ankle monitor and is allowed to attend classes at UF and practices with the football program. Alachua County Circuit Court Judge Susanne Wilson Bullard also imposed a no-contact order, banning Shivers and his friends and family from making contact with the alleged victim.
However, Bullard made it clear that should Shivers violate the order, she "will not hesitate to either put (Shivers) in detention or have (Shivers) wear his monitor."
The alleged victim remains anonymous and attended Thursday's hearing, accusing Shivers of abuse lasting more than three years while telling the court she was planning on moving from Gainesville. Shivers' public defender, Karen Yochim, disputed the claims.
Shivers, according to the Gainesville Police Department police report, was arrested on the third-degree felony charge after the alleged victim accused him of getting violent on June 1 after an argument over information found on the alleged victim's phone.
He is accused of choking the victim, punching her several times, blocking the doorway when she tried to leave and throwing her phone against a dresser. Shivers denied the accusations after being read his Miranda Rights but admitted to throwing her phone.
Arresting officers observed lacerations and marks on the alleged victim's face, according to the report.
Shivers is facing up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
A UF spokesperson on Wednesday confirmed the university was aware of the situation.
"We will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal and administrative process," the spokesperson said in a statement.
Shivers signed with the Gators as a four-star recruit out of Humboldt, Tennessee, and was poised to see early playing time after multiple defensive linemen exited the program after the 2024 season and others were nursing injuries in spring camp.
"He's huge. He's strong. It's always good to have those type of guys in the room," defensive line coach Gerald Chatman said during spring camp. "Just get him in that A-gap, and I think we'll be alright. But he's a young kid, he's still learning a lot, you know, technique, fundamentals, a lot on his plate right now. And I like to put the pressure on them early to see how they handle that and handle the adversity. I wanted to be adverse. I don't want him to walk in and, you know, it just be a good cup of water. I want it to be tough."