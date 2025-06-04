BREAKING: Gators Freshman Arrested on Felony Dating Violence Charge
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- An incoming freshman on the Florida Gators football team has been arrested on a felony dating violence charge, first reported by the Gainesville Sun's Kevin Brockway.
The charge, a third-degree felony false imprisonment charge, stems from an alleged altercation on July 1.
The accused in the attack has not been named due to being 17 years old and is being charged in Alachua County Civil Court as a juvenile.
"We will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and moniter the legal and administrative process, a UF spokesperson said in a statement.
According to the Gainesville Police Department arrest report, which was obtained by the Gainesville Sun, the unnamed Gators player is accused of pushing the alleged victim onto a bed, shaking her, getting on top of her, holding her down and choking her after a verbal argument over information found on the victim's cell phone escalated.
The alleged victim also accused the player of punching her in the face several times, pulling off her weave, blocking the doorway when she tried to leave and throwing her phone, an iPhone 16 pro valued at $1,500, against the wall.
The report also indicated the UF freshman football player accused weighs close to 400 pounds, outweighing the alleged victim by over 200 pounds.
The accused denied choking and preventing the accuser of leaving the room but admitted to police to throwing her phone after being read his Miranda Rights. Arresting officers also noticed visable lacerations to the accuser's face and dents on the wall.
This arrest is the second involving a Gators player after corner Dijon Johnson was arrested on felony drug and weapons charges in Tampa last month. Johnson has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is back on campus.