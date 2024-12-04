Gators Sign DL Commit Stephon Shivers
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators officially welcomed Stephon Shivers of Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) on Wednesday as he signed with the Gators during the Early Signing Period.
Shivers ranks as a four-star defensive lineman and the seventh overall prospect in the state of Tennessee. He also played offensive line in high school.
Shivers was previously committed to the Georgia Bulldogs before joining forces with the Gators. However, he decommitted from the Bulldogs in the early parts of November and quickly set up an official visit to Gainesville for the LSU game.
After officially visiting and watching the Gators upset the Tigers in the Swamp, multiple predictions rolled in for him to land in their 2025 class and he decided not to wait too much longer as he went public with his decision just a few days later.
The big 6-foot-4.5, 365-pound defensive lineman is one of three defensive line commits for the Gators in the 2025 class. Outside of Shivers, the Gators also have Joseph Mbatchou of Grayson High School (Ga.), who signed Wednesday morning, and Jeramiah McCloud of Lee County High School (Ga.), although McCloud projects to be an edge rusher.
Learn more about Shivers abilities and his fit in Florida’s defense, via his Gators Illustrated recruit profile:
"After initially losing Joseph Mbatchou, the Gators turned its attention to big-body Shivers, who projects to play at both nose tackle and the three-tech. With development, Shivers is expected to take on a similar role to that of Desmond Watson, a run-stopper who plugs gaps in the middle, although he's shown tremendous athleticism as a part-time running back in high school. He also spent time on the offensive line and played basketball, eclipsing the 1000-point mark as a junior. Shivers was previously committed to Georgia prior to visiting and then pledging to Florida."