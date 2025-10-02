Billy Napier's Ironic Plea for an Angry Fanbase: 'We Need Their Help'
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Billy Napier finds himself, once again, fighting for his job.
After three-straight losses to move to 20-22 in his fourth year leading the Florida Gators, Napier faces a possible do-or-die game on Saturday against No. 9 Texas. While stakes are high and backs are against the wall, Napier has one advantage against the Longhorns: the Swamp.
"It'll be good to be at home, and that needs to be a huge advantage for us," Napier said Monday. "We're going to need our fans to be there and be a major factor, as they usually are, and this is, got a chance to be a pretty special venue and atmosphere on Saturday afternoon."
The call for support is understandable considering Florida's recent struggles, but the messenger may be controversial as Napier continues to be the target of much of the fanbase's anger with the on-field results.
His history at Florida doesn't do any favors despite the Gators having home field advantage with a mediaocre record inside the Swamp.
Across his near-four seasons with the program, Napier is 15-7 overall in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and 7-4 at home against SEC opponents. While the results have been very hit-or-miss, Florida is hoping Texas' inexperience in the Swamp will play in their favors.
The Longhorns have not played in Gainesville since 1940.
"No, it's iconic, man. I've heard they haven't been in the swamp since 1940. So that's a big deal," Myles Graham said. "Texas is a great, big program, so having them come here is an honor to play them in our house.”
Still, one can't help but see the irony in Napier's plead.
A head coach who hasn't given his fan base much to root for in his four seasons asking the fan base to, once again, chin up and cheer for the program. Not to mention, it's a fan base split between wanting the program to win at all cost and those who would not mind a loss, which could ultimately lead to Napier's firing.
Still, the fanbase has showed up at nearly every moment with 14-straight sellouts with Florida going 9-5 in those games.
Despite the split fanbase who has not been given much to cheer for this season, Florida is asking them to keep showing up.
"We need the fans. That’s part of being in the Swamp, is having homefield advantage. So, we need the fans," Graham said. "We know it’s been a rough start to the year, but we appreciate them staying down for us no matter what. Our backs are against the wall, so this is when we need them the most. We appreciate them and we will go hard for them and give our last for them.”
Napier, with his own back against the wall, knows it, too.
"This is going to be a huge opportunity," he said Wednesday. "We need BHG, Steve Spurrier Field and the Swamp to be special this Saturday. We need to get in there early and we make this what it's always been around here -- one of the epic game day atmospheres and environments. I know our fans are excited about this one. This one should be a fun day at the park. We need their help."
Kickoff between Florida and No. 9 Texas is at 3:30 p.m.