Bryce Thornton's Clutch Plays Seal Win over Ole Miss
Many Florida Gators could be walking home with the game ball after their upset win over No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday, especially on the defensive side of the ball. However, one player who showed up when his team needed him most was safety Bryce Thornton.
““Bryce has been a huge bright spot, stepping up in a major way,” Napier said after the win. “He showed out today.”
The sophomore defensive back finished with a game-high and career-high 14 tackles and two interceptions. Moreover, both of his interceptions were crucial in taking down the Rebels as they came on the final two drives of the game.
The first came on a questionable pass from Rebels quarterback Jaxon Dart into triple coverage. The other was a throw that sailed over a receivers head and fell right into Thornton’s lap, which put the nail in the coffin.
He talked about how important it was for himself to bring down these two interceptions after the game.
“Oh, it means everything,” Thornton said. “It was big for me because I never had an injury that put me out. So just trying to stay mentally locked in and all the coaches, all the players helping me, so it really meant a lot.”
What was going through his head when the ball was coming his way though? Just the thought of making the play.
“I just seen the ball in the air and I just told myself it’s time to go make a play,” Thornton said.
Defensive Line Duo Dish Out High Praise for Thornton
He might not stand the tallest or be the biggest player on the field, but that doesn’t mean he can’t compete and make the plays like he did against Ole Miss. In fact, we saw just how much he can compete with one of the best teams in the SEC.
With this fierce competitiveness that he showed in this matchup, some would compare his play to a lion or even tiger, but not his teammate Cam Jackson. He opted for a different animal.
“Just having him in the backend, it also helps us out a lot because he’s like a little pitbull if that’s what you want to say,” Jackson said with a smile. “He’ll come down and hit, and he just work hard, so having a guy like him back there it’s great.”
But Jackson wasn’t the only one along the defensive front to praise Thornton’s day. Standout defensive tackle Caleb Banks joined in and reiterated the level of comfortability when the safety is lining up behind him.
“I know he gone be able to cover anybody in the country, so I really have no worries about the backfield,” Banks said. “I just know I'm going to rush, I'm going to get to the quarterback and he going to hold it down in the backfield.”