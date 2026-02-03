Caleb Banks Makes Big Rise in PFF Mock Draft After Strong Senior Bowl

After missing a majority of his senior season with the Florida Gators in 2025, star defensive lineman Caleb Banks seems back into the first-round discussion following what was described as a dominant Senior Bowl performance in Mobile last week.

In PFF’s Post Senior Bowl NFL Mock Draft, done Trevor Sikkema, Banks was projected to skyrocket into the top-10 in the upcoming draft, landing with the Kansas City Chiefs at pick No. 9. Sikkema mentions his size and length as very appealing for Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach to add besides All-Pro Chris Jones.

Banks was once consistently mocked inside the first round ahead of his final season in Gainesville until only appeared in three games for the Gators after a lingering foot injury that would force him to have mid-season surgery. Despite an unlikely return late into the year, he entered the Senior Bowl a relative unknown, yet left with one of the highest rising stocks amongst prospects.

“Going into the week, Caleb Banks was one of the top players in the NFL Draft, but his stock was mostly an unknown due to the foot injury that cost him nine games of the season,” A to Z Sports’ Tyler Forness, who was in attendance in Mobile, told Florida Gators on SI after the event. “He's arguably the biggest winner all week in Mobile, solidifying his status as a round one player.”

The day that was for Caleb Banks. 📈



A reminder this kid is 330+ pounds… pic.twitter.com/uRnQH5PI22 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 28, 2026

Despite a slow start to the week according to Forness, Banks would show the dominance he displayed in the Orange and Blue throughout his Sophomore and Junior seasons amongst over 130 NFL draft prospects in Alabama for the showcase. Needing a big week to regain the momentum he had entering 2025, the athletic defender would catch the attention of many in attendance.

“Banks moves in ways prospects of his stature simply shouldn’t. He’s long, alignment versatile, powerful, yet has the nuance and athleticism to play up and down unique defensive fronts to attack blocking surfaces from a variety of angles on all three downs.” NFL analyst Ryan Fowler, also in attendance, told Florida Gators on SI. “He was one of the most dominant players in Mobile this week, and if everything clicks at the next level, he could be one of the headliners of the class a few years down the road.”

Now seemingly healthy and dominant once again, Banks’ stock appears to be steadily climbing as the NFL draft nears, with the former imposing interior threat for the Gators possibly trending to hear his name called night one at its start on April 23. In the meantime, he will have the upcoming NFL combine later this month and Gators pro day, not yet scheduled, to firmly place himself as the first-round pick many expected heading into the past season.

