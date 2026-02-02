Florida Gators a 'Serious Contender' for Major In-State DT After Recent Visit

After offering imposing four-star defensive lineman Maleek Lee during his visit to Gainesville on Saturday, Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators have quickly joined the race for the premium in-state 2027 prospect.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, Lee is a standout at Sarasota (Fla.) Booker High School after recording 62 total tackles, seven sacks and 15 quarterback hits as a junior in 2025. His elite athleticism at the position has helped him earn offers from programs such as Miami and Ohio State amongst others so far, while the Gators have quickly become a team to watch after entering contention over the weekend.

“Florida definitely caught my attention early. After the offer, they’ve become a serious contender for me,” Lee told Florida Gators On SI after the visit. “I like what they’re building and I’m taking them seriously in my decision.”

A local talent that goes to school just over two hours from the program, Lee becomes yet another in-state prospect that Florida has shown serious interest in since Sumrall and his new staff have taken over in Gainesville. His proximity to the school stands as a strong selling point for the Gators early on.

“UF’s location definitely helps. Being close to home and playing in the SEC stands out,” Lee said. “Staying in Florida is something I’m considering, but it won’t be the only factor.”

The Gators staff made a strong impression during their first time hosting Lee for a visit, with defensive line coach Gerald Chatman leading the way in the recruitment of the top-40 player in the state. While still early in establishing the relationship, Florida’s approach has been steady and coherent, a common theme early on in their time at the school.

“I’ve liked the staff so far. They’re genuine and consistent in how they communicate…what stands out the most was the coaches energy,” Lee said. “Coach Chatman especially has been real with me and I like his vision for development.”

While the Gators are early in their pursuit of the talented athlete in the defensive trenches, Lee fits the profile of the type of top-tier local recruits Sumrall hopes to find success with in his time at Florida. Despite just one commit in their class as of now, the Gators have found some serious momentum on the trail this cycle as they look to deliver on a promise Sumrall made once he officially joined the program: recruiting top talent around the country.

"This is a unique environment because I'm going to have an opportunity to recruit the best players in the country," Sumrall said in his introductory press conference two months ago, also highlighting the in-state talent he will have the opportunity to recruit. "Like there's no reason why we shouldn't attract the very top end of the talent coming out of high school. That excites me.”

Though Lee currently ranks just outside of the top-350 best recruits in the nation, his athleticism and production could make him a quick riser with another standout year as a senior in 2026. The Gators interest is very serious, while it seems to be mutual early on in the Sarasota prospect’s process.

