Florida Gators' 5 Most Important Transfer Portal Additions for 2026

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- New Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall made it no secret that he planned to use the transfer portal to fill holes in the roster. He did that and then some with 30 transfer additions, the program's most since the portal officially went into effect.

Now that the dust has settled on the 2026 transfer window and with spring camp nearly a month away from commencing, Florida Gators on SI takes a look at five of the Gators' most important portal additions and one position group that deserves an honorable mention.

All of Florida's transfer departures and additions can be viewed here.

1. QB Aaron Philo (Georgia Tech)

Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Aaron Philo arrives at Florida with three years of eligibility remaining. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

DJ Lagway's transfer left a hole at the quarterback position. Now, Sumrall and new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner are set to hold an open competition for the position with returning redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr. and Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo expected to be the main contenders.

Philo, a redshirt sophomore poised to be the Yellow Jackets' starter in 2026, seems to be the early favorite due to his experience playing under Faulkner, who recruited him to Georgia Tech.

“He’s got that advantage, obviously he’s been in the system," Faulkner said during a recent appearance on the Swamp Tales podcast with UF play-by-play broadcaster Sean Kelley. "One thing he does a great job of is his pre-snap awareness is really good. He gets the ball out of his hand probably as fast any kid I’ve ever been around. He is an extremely accurate passer. He is a natural passer. He moves better than you think.”

2. WR Eric Singleton Jr. (Auburn)

Former Auburn Tigers wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. now forms a three-headed monster with Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Singleton Jr. is arguably Florida's top transfer addition after two years at Georgia Tech and one at Auburn, during which he recorded over 2,000 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. Initially planning to enter the NFL Draft, Singleton Jr. decided to join Florida for his final year of eligibility remaining and joins a talented receiver corps of Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III.

His best seasons, a pair of 700-yard, six-touchdown campaigns at Georgia Tech, came with Faulkner as his offensive coordinator, making their reunion at Florida an exciting combination.

3. DL Emmanuel Oyebadejo (Jacksonville State)

Jacksonville State transfer defensive end Emmanuel Oyebadejo is considered one of the most high-upside transfers in the country. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Emmanuel Oyebadejo was one of Florida's biggest portal wins, receiving a commitment from him despite Texas A&M getting his last visit. Ranked as the No. 12 defensive lineman in the portal class, Oyebadejo projects as an edge rusher, but his size (6-7, 295 pounds) gives him the potential to play across the entire defensive line.

With one year of eligibility remaining, look for him to be an instant-impact contributor as Florida looks to replace George Gumbs Jr. and Tyreak Sapp while searching for someone to shine with Jayden Woods, Kamran James and LJ McCray.

4. OL TJ Shanahan Jr. (Penn State)

Penn State transfer offensive lineman TJ Shanahan Jr. is expected to compete for a starting position with the Gators. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Seeing three senior starters depart from the program, Florida turned to the portal to rebuild its offensive line. TJ Shanahan Jr., the No. 11 interior lineman in the portal, joins Florida with two years of eligibility remaining after a stint at Penn State, where he played under now-Gators offensive line coach Phil Trautwein.

With starting experience, familiarity with Trautwein and the Gators' need at guard, Shanahan Jr. is an early contender to start as he competes with returning contributors Knijeah Harris and Roderick Kearney.

5. OL Harrison Moore (Georgia Tech)

Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive guard Harrison Moore was rated as one of the top interior linemen in the transfer portal. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Similar to Shanahan Jr., Harrison Moore is an early contender to start at center after a multi-year stint at Georgia Tech, where he played under Faulkner. Jake Slaughter's departure leaves an All-American-sized hole at the position, and while Florida returns backup Jason Zandamela-Popa and Kearney, who has played the position before, Moore's experience at Georgia Tech could lead to him becoming the starter for 2026.

HM: The Specialists

The Florida Gators reset its specialists group with six transfer additions, two of whom came from Tulane. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Under new special teams coordinator Johnathan Galante, the Gators reset the room completely with six departures — three graduations and three transfers. As a result, Florida added six specialists from the portal with two at kicker, two at punter and two at long snapper. Tulane duo Patrick Durkin and Alec Clark headline the group.

Durkin is the reigning AAC Special Teams Player of the Year after going 25-for-28 on field goals, including a 4-for-6 mark from at least 50 yards, and 41-for-42 on extra points. Clark, meanwhile, averaged over 46 yards per punt in 2025, including a long of 70 yards, earning him First-Team All-AAC honors.

Florida's history of special teams is well-noted. Durkin and Clark may be the next big duo in the program's special teams history.

HM2: DB Cam Dooley (Kentucky)

Kentucky transfer defensive back Cam Dooley could be an instant upgrade for the Florida Gators. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

It's hard not to include Kentucky safety transfer Cam Dooley off the list completely. Florida has a need at safety with Jordan Castell's transfer, ironically, to Kentucky. Dooley, a top 10 transfer at his position, fills an immediate need and looks to be an instant upgrade at the position alongside returning senior Bryce Thornton.

