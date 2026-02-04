Could Tim Tebow Return to Florida? Gators HC Jon Sumrall Cracks Eligibility Joke Regarding Legendary QB

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- In the midst of chaos surrounding college athletics, athletes suing for eligibility and tampering in the transfer portal, first-year Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall had an idea.

“I wasn't planning on sharing this today, but we're going to file a temporary restraining order and see if Tim Tebow can play short yardage and goal line, quarterback," he said on Wednesday.

“We’re going to file a temporary restraining order and see if Tim Tebow can play short yardage and goal line QB… I don’t know what the hell is going on with all of that.” - Florida Head Coach Jon Sumrall on the possibility of pros coming back to college football pic.twitter.com/09QkO9CVOA — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) February 4, 2026

Sumrall, of course, is joking about the two-time national champion and Heisman Trophy winner, but the idea of a player returning to college football despite exhausting eligibility, signing a professional contract or both is not something new or something that will seemingly stop in the near future.

In college basketball, Alabama's Charles Bediako sued the NCAA and was granted a TRO to return despite spending multiple seasons in the NBA G League. Former UCLA guard Amari Bailey, who played 10 games in the NBA, is hoping to do the same. In college football, Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar is fighting for an eighth year of college eligibility after four years in junior college and three at the Division 1 level.

“I don't know what the hell is going on with all that," Sumrall said. "Like I don't understand it. I'm not smart enough to figure it out. I'm not going to make any statements that's going to be bulletin board other than Tebow probably here because I'm not smart enough to understand all this legal stuff."

Florida has not been a part of any players suing to return but has been a part of the usual medical waivers the NCAA has issued certain players. Recently, safety Asa Turner was granted a seventh year in 2025 but ultimately retired. On Wednesday, it was revealed that receiver Kahleil Jackson had received a seventh year of eligibility from the NCAA and was returning to Florida.

As a result of the COVID waivers, medical waivers and lawsuits, conversations regarding the current NCAA eligibility rules have been raised, especially regarding the current "five years to play four seasons."

Sumrall admitted that he is not an expert regarding the legal changes surrounding the sport. To keep it simple, he is just going to focus on coaching.

"We're going to coach who they let us coach and recruit who they let us recruit," he said. "But the problem is I think that's such a moving target that you don't know who's allowed to play, and the rule may change tonight or tomorrow or whatever. I don't know.

"We'll see if Tebow gets his years I want back."

