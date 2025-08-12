Depth Prevalent Along Gators OL
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The offensive line is one of the most important positions in the SEC. Having a strong one gives you a chance with any team in the conference. Running a weak one out there each Saturday will put you behind the eight ball as soon as the whistle blows.
Luckily for the Florida Gators going into the 2025 season, not only do they have a good starting unit they’ll run out there, they also have quality depth behind the first five.
“I feel like we’re in a real good spot with our depth, our young guys are really coming along,” starting center Jake Slaughter said. “Having guys who stay process-oriented has been good for us.”
Florida’s expected starting five for this upcoming season will be tackle Austin Barber, guard Knijeah Harris, Slaughter, guard Damieon George Jr. and tackle Bryce Lovett.
Many already know about Slaughter. Most notably, he was an AP First Team All-American and AP First Team All-SEC selection in 2024. And, going into this year, he is on the Rimington, Outland and Lombardi Award Watch Lists as well as being labeled a Sporting News Preseason First Team All-American.
“Jake's the next one. I think he has earned every single thing that he has got,” head coach Billy Napier said.
Helping Slaughter in bringing veteran experience to the offensive line are Barber and George Jr. Each is entering their final season with Florida. The last two of the expected starters, Harris and Lovett, are still having to prove themselves to the outside masses.
Harris started all 13 games in his second year with the program. However, he also played in all 12 games the previous year. So, the experience is there with the former IMG Academy product.
Lovett, on the other hand, was a little more raw and had to keep his head down in wait for his turn.
As a true freshman in 2023, he did not receive any game time. He did log snaps in all 13 games last season but only made three starts (all at right guard). Still, in his time on the field, he only allowed one sack and held a PFF pass-blocking grade of 78.1.
While the five have the right combination of talent and experience, Florida has revamped its offensive line room behind the starters.
“I think we need to continue to develop depth behind them,” Napier said.
This is where the likes of Caden Jones, Fletcher Westphal, Roderick Kearney and Jason Zandamela-Popa factor in.
“I feel good about both. I think that I still want a little bit more consistency from both,” Napier said of Jones and Westphal. “I think that they're playing against really good competitive depth over there in the other side, so they're getting tested every day, especially in pass protection. But I think they both are have improved since last year, and I think they're on schedule to be players who can play winning football.”
Kearney, despite limited action, had impressive outings on the field, too. He played in seven games last year after not playing at all as a true freshman. Across his seven appearances, he received an offensive grade of 80.0, a pass block grade of 85.3 and a run block grade of 79.0 from PFF.
This work from Kearney, who cross-trains at multiple spots along the offensive line, will motivate the individuals in front of him to work harder as well.
“I love Rod, Rod, he holds me to a higher standard just knowing that he’s behind me, and I know everything, I’ve got to me at my best because he’s a guy who can go play right now,” George Jr. said.
Zandamela-Popa is going into his second year with the Gators after transferring from USC in the spring of 2024. He redshirted last season but has impressed his coaches and teammates as he continues to develop at center behind Slaughter and Kearney.
“He’s awesome. He asks great questions, and he wants to get better,” Slaughter said.
Being two-deep across the offensive line will be a big factor in how the Gators perform this season. Injuries are bound to happen, especially in the SEC. Having guys that the team can instantly pivot to when injuries come to fruition will only soften the blow.
None of this talk will matter, though, if the players don’t continue to show the work throughout practice and into the regular season.
“I think the sky is the limit for us, but we've got to go work every day,” George Jr. said. “ We can all talk about it, but if we're not showing it every day in practice, or in the weight room, in the meetings, then all the talk is just for nothing."