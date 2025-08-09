Gators' Lagway, Slaughter Named to More Award Watch Lists
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway and center Jake Slaughter continued to rack up preseason award watch list nominations this week.
Lagway was named to the Davey O’Brien Preseason Award Watch List on Thursday, and Slaughter was named to the Rimington Award Watch List on Friday.
The Davey O’Brien Award is handed to the nation’s top returning college quarterback. Lagway is one of 36 nominees and one of seven sophomores to make the list.
Overall, Lagway totaled 1,915 passing yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games in 2024. These numbers might not stand out, but it is rather the eye test with the sophomore.
He finished the year 6-1 as the starting quarterback for the Gators, helping lead a turnaround in which Florida went from 4-5 and at risk of not making a bowl game to 8-5 with the programs first bowl win since the 2019 season.
His best game of the season came in Week Two against Samford, when he set a true freshman record with 456 passing yards in his first start. He also accounted for three passing touchdowns.
What is even more impressive about his season is that he did it while mostly unhealthy. Lagway went down with a hamstring injury in the game versus Georgia. His return two weeks later marked the beginning of Florida's four-game win streak.
Florida’s superstar signal caller is also on the Maxwell Award, Allstate Wuerffel Trophy and Walter Camp Award watch lists.
Should Lagway win the Davey O'Brien Award, he would be the program's third different winner, joining Tim Tebow (2007) and Danny Wuerffel (1995-96)
As good as Lagway was, though, he did need protecting from Slaughter. Slaughter was one of the best centers in the country in 2024, earning AP All-American First Team, AP All-SEC First Team, ESPN All-American Team and PFF All-American First Team honors last year.
Now, going into his redshirt senior year, he finds himself on the Rimington Trophy Watch List, which is given to the most outstanding center in Division I College Football.
He is also on the Outland Trophy Watch List and was tabbed as a Sporting News Preseason First Team All-American.
In 2024, he ranked fifth nationally among his center counterparts with a PFF offensive grade of 81.1. Additionally, he received a pass blocking grade of 83.9 from PFF and a run blocking grade of 79.0. These were all team-highs among UF offensive linemen.
Should Slaughter take home the Rimington Trophy, he would be the second winner in program history, joining Maurkice Pouncey (2009).