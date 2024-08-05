Details Emerge on Gators CB Cormani McClain's Nightmare at Colorado
As mentioned in this space a couple times this summer, how Florida Gators cornerback Cormani McClain left Colorado isn't what it seemed. For the longest time, narratives surrounding point entities became what many believed as the truth.
Yet, within that, truth begins to unfold and you see quite a different story. In a scenario where one player, solely painted as a villain, will probably emerge as someone horribly wronged by a head coach, assistants and worse, teammates, the devil is in the details. If the ones that just emerged are true, then many people need to make their apology to McClain as loud as their condemnation.
Toxic Environment
Last week Athlon Sports Colorado beat writer Steve Corder details in this article the level of abject toxicity that McClain and others endured at Colorado. From guns making their presence to abuse and general bad behavior. When did Colorado morph into old school Miami?
"Cormani was taking a lot of heat from everyone," a former player told Corder on condition of anonymity. "At the same time Coach Prime was saying he was in the doghouse and needed to improve, Cormani was getting bullied by Shilo (Sanders). After the Oregon State game, Shilo slapped him several times, which left Cormani screaming 'I'm going to kill you' repeatedly. After that, you could tell he wasn’t mentally there. It’s hard when the coaches you trust are calling you derogatory names on the practice field."
With every story, one constant remains: the head coach. The school entrusted Deion Sanders to not only revive a floundering program. Yet, stories emerge ranging from player disrespect to a cavalier, almost cold manner in which players are asked to not return to the program. One of the Buffaloes team colors, gold, represents a shine. However, the off-field foolery of the football team does not appear to meet that glittering standard.
Soured Relationships
When Cormani McClain left Boulder for Gainesville, comments and social media posts from alleged team leaders tried to paint him negatively. Furthermore, the head coach chided and apparently singled out McClain for not only his preparation but his performance.
That McClain was allegedly assaulted by Shilo after a game left McClain with few allies in Boulder.
Then again, remember that Sanders still must pay $11.89 million from a lawsuit filed by a high school security guard he attacked. The air in Boulder due to elevation remains thin. At the same time, the same air feels heavy with the entitlement of a player because of his surname.
Pepperidge Farms Remembers
When the hubbub regarding Cormani McClain and arriving late to practices this summer surfaced, so many people decided to pile on. From media looking to point an accusatory finger, to fans that labeled a player that never sniffed a scintilla of trouble, they all painted McClain as the villain, the scapegoat.
In their eyes, a problem that needed immediate expulsion from the Gators. Meanwhile, McClain seemingly extricated himself from an atrocious situation, in order to continue his career. Yet, taking the word of a Hall of Fame player and his sons took precedent.
Also, national media actively lobbied the elder Sanders to coach at the University of Florida due to his name/brand recognition. Last time we checked, teams win games on the field and not social media. Either way, if the story rings true and by most accounts, it does, Cormani McClain left Colorado for the right reasons.