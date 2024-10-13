DJ Lagway Era for Florida Gators is Now
Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz was injured in the 23-17 overtime loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. However, regardless of the injury situation involving Mertz, the Gators need to start DJ Lagway for the remainder of the season.
With an appreciation for Mertz and his statistical accomplishments, Lagway's timeline becomes now.
Football remains a cold business where injuries take jobs and next man up isn't some trite phrase but standard operating procedure.
The Gators throughout this season saw what each start can and cannot do. With three years of eligibility remaining, hitching a ride on the Lagway bandwagon looks like the prudent gesture at this time and place.
Struggles
Did Lagway perform exceptionally well against Tennessee last night? No. He missed throws and occasionally stared down receivers. However, did he do enough to lead Florida to a victory? Yes.
If not for ridiculously conservative play calling from the offensive staff, the Gators emerge from Knoxville as an upset winner.
Yet, Lagway doesn't call the plays. He tries his best to execute them. People will ogle and obsess over his stat line, proclaiming that he does not appear ready. Completing just over half of his passes for under a hundred yards will never satisfy anyone.
Yet, if you want to use stats as a barometer, focus on one set:
The Last Drive of Regulation
Looking at the end of regulation shows Florida fans what they can hopefully look forward to with a steady dose of Lagway. After Chimere Dike sets Florida up nicely with a 27-yard punt return, the Gators start at the Tennessee 31-yard line.
Lagway, under a rush, connects on two passes. Now, train in on the second one. He climbs the ladder, looking like a run will occur. The defense inches closer and hesitates. That pause allows Chimere Dike to get behind the secondary. Lagway used the threat of his legs to fool a top-five defense.
With a sound spiral, the Gators tie the game. To the belief of few, DJ Lagway helped his team tie the game late. No one needed to carry him through it. That last touchdown pass illustrates the abundant potential that exists within the freshman.
Bottom Line
While the Gators did not win the game, the book completely opened on DJ Lagway. You saw the good and bad all in one evening. Yet, the ceiling continued to extend. Despite a heavy rush, when the game looked like Tennessee would walk away, the freshman delivered.
Now, the real work must begin.
With Mertz probably out, how does the offense look when completely crafted towards Lagway and his athleticism? With the confidence to play in an extremely hostile SEC environment, what does that do for the rest of the team? For at least the remainder of the season, DJ Lagway and the Gators offense will continue to grow and hopefully improve.
The Gators (3-3) will take on the Kentucky Wildcats (3-3) in the Swamp at 7:45 p.m. EST next Saturday. While he has plenty of playing time and a start under his belt this season, next week against the Wildcats, the DJ Lagway era will begin in earnest.